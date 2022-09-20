Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: 8 of the Most Poignant Photos of the Royal Family Saying Goodbye to the Monarch

The British royal family said goodbye to their matriarch at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. On Sept. 19, in front of a congregation of 2,000 and millions watching all over the world, they took part in a state service as well as a committal ceremony. Ahead, see photos of the royal family from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

1. Queen Elizabeth funeral photos: Kate Middleton comforted Princess Charlotte

It was an emotional day for the royal family as they bid farewell to the queen. Princess Charlotte, 7, got some reassurance from her mother, Kate Middleton. While a nervous-looking Charlotte twisted her hair outside Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales put a comforting hand on her shoulder.

Children attending funerals isn’t a royal family tradition. However, Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, 9, joined their parents. Meanwhile, Kate and Prince William’s youngest, Prince Louis, 4, was nowhere to be seen.

2. Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

Prince William and Prince Harry | David Davies – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royals followed the State Gun Carriage carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it made its way to the Wellington Arch. The Prince of Wales and his younger brother, Prince Harry, walked next to each other.

The 45-minute procession was followed by one final procession into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prior to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, William shared the procession for his grandmother brought back memories of Princess Diana’s 1997 funeral.

3. King Charles followed Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

King Charles III | Danny Lawson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

11 days after becoming the leader of the monarchy, King Charles III walked behind his late mother’s coffin. There with him were his siblings; Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Also visible as he bid farewell to his mother was a handwritten note on top of the queen’s coffin. The king included a short message — “​​In loving and devoted memory, Charles R” — along with meaningful flowers.

4. Queen Elizabeth funeral photos: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on the steps of Westminster Abbey

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cameras captured Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, sharing a moving moment. They watched, along with other royals and guests, as their grandmother’s coffin exited Westminster Abbey.

Only a day earlier, Eugenie and Beatrice released a statement about the queen’s death. “For now, dear grannie, all we want to say is thank you,” they said. “Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy.”

5. Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte gathered outside Westminster Abbey

Meghan Markle, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

After a nationwide two-minute silence and the playing of the national anthem, royals headed outside Westminster Abbey. There Kate stood alongside her children, the Queen Consort, Meghan Markle, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s lead-lined coffin exited the abbey.

6. Photos from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Princess Charlotte cried after the state service

Princess Charlotte | Phil Harris/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

What happened after the state service brought Charlotte to tears. According to Us Weekly, she cried as Queen Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse for the drive to Windsor Castle.

7. Queen Elizabeth’s corgis stood outside Windsor Castle ahead of the committal service

Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis | Glyn Kirk/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The queen had many Corgis throughout her lifetime. She even had a “dog room” at Buckingham Palace. So, in a fitting move, two of her Corgis were there to say goodbye. Sandy and Muick were outside with staff as Queen Elizabeth’s procession arrived at Windsor Castle.

8. Photos from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Prince George arrived at St. George’s Chapel

Prince George | Justin Setterfield/ Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Cameras captured George looking out the window as he arrived at St. George’s Chapel. There, he, and other royals as well as guests, attended the queen’s committal service.

