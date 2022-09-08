Queen Elizabeth ‘Comfortable’ After Doctors Reveal Concern About Her Health as Senior Royals Head to Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth’s health has come into question after reports from Buckingham Palace claim the monarch is “comfortable” and her doctors are “concerned.” The queen is under medical supervision one day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told by her doctors to rest. The queen remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer; her son Prince Charles and grandson, Prince William, are by her side.

Queen Elizabeth’s health has come into question after a statement from Buckingham Palace | Jane Barlow/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth swore in Britain’s new prime minister two days ago

On Sept. 6, Queen Elizabeth invited Liz Truss to become Prime Minister in the Drawing Room of Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The queen accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson before appointing Truss as his successor.

The 96-year-old monarch was to attend a Wednesday virtual meeting of her Privy Council. The council comprises senior politicians who act as the Queen’s official advisers. Truss would have taken her oath during the gathering, and new cabinet ministers would have sworn in. However, ongoing issues with the queen’s health led to the meeting’s postponement.

Subsequently, after learning of the Queen’s health struggles, Truss released a tweet.

She wrote, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts, and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom, are with Her Majesty the queen and her family at this time.”

Doctors are ‘concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth’s health

Queen Elizabeth II and Liz Truss | Jane Barlow/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Doctors are “concerned” for the health of the queen and have advised that she remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement as reported by CNBC.

The news outlet reported that the queen also has lingering mobility issues.

Prince Charles and Prince William are with Queen Elizabeth after learning of her ill health

Prince Charles and Camilla have arrived at the Balmoral estate. Prince William is on his way, the palace have said. — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) September 8, 2022

The queen’s immediate family are at Balmoral. Reuters reported, “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral,” a Clarence House spokesperson said. A Kensington Palace source confirmed that Prince William was en route.

CNN reported that in May 2022, Queen Elizabeth missed the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years. At the time, the palace claimed the monarch had “episodic mobility problems.”

Prince Charles and Prince William attended the event. Charles read the government’s legislative plan for the year ahead on his mother’s behalf.

News regarding the Queen’s health is ongoing.

