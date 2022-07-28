The Queen Hired 14 Staffers to Teach Meghan Markle How to Be a Royal, Biographer Says

Queen Elizabeth once hired 14 staffers to teach Meghan Markle to become a royal, says one biographer. Here’s what an insider said about Meghan’s preparations to join the monarchy and how the Queen helped her.

Meghan Markle wasn’t ready to become a royal, says the woman who helped make her wedding dress

Professional embroiderer Chloe Savage, who helped make Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, thinks the Suits star wasn’t prepared to become a royal.

“I think she misjudged the role,” Savage told Insider. “The royal family has broken people before. Kate had plenty of time to adapt and adjust to it. They gave her time, whereas Meghan sort of dived in headfirst.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton dated for eight years before getting married in 2011, while Harry and Meghan announced their engagement one year after publicly confirming their relationship.

Savage opined that Meghan wasn’t ready for all of the “rules and regulations” that come with being a British royal.

“It has broken people before,” the embroiderer said. “I know it’s looser now than it used to be, but even then, I don’t think she was prepared for the things she could and couldn’t do, say, and wear.”

Queen Elizabeth reportedly hired 14 staffers to teach Meghan Markle how to be a royal

In his new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, royal biographer Tom Bower claimed that Queen Elizabeth hired 14 staffers to teach Meghan Markle about being a royal.

After Meghan and Harry got engaged in November 2017, the author wrote (per Newsweek) that the 14 staff members “helped the former actress adjust to her new role in addition to a group of the queen’s close friends, who also offered their advice.”

Samantha Cohen, the Queen’s former assistant private secretary, was in charge of the staffers who worked with Meghan. “Under Cohen, a team of 14 young, intelligent and experienced officials, including Jason Knauf, was assembled to introduce Meghan sensitively to the quirks and expectations of royal life and service to the nation,” Bower wrote. “There would be, said the Palace, six months of listening and learning.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex abandoned their royal duties and moved to the U.S. in 2020

Despite the staffers hired to help Meghan Markle, it seems that she and Prince Harry weren’t suited for life as members of the British monarchy. In 2020, the couple abandoned their royal duties and relocated to the U.S.

There have been many rumors that the Duchess of Sussex caused a rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William, which may have contributed to the couple’s decision to move. Harry told Oprah (via Marie Claire) that, although the “U.K. is [his] home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from the royal family. He and Meghan have also cited the pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media as reasons for their relocation.

But in June, Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. It was the couple’s first public appearance there since 2019.

