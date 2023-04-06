Here’s How Queen Latifah Inspired ‘Creed III’ Director Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is one of the most influential and popular Hollywood celebrities. He has fans of all ages and nationalities, while critics around the world have praised his ability to portray even villainous characters with heart and compassion. Jordan has appeared in many blockbuster movies, including the iconic Black Panther and the inspirational Creed franchise. In a recent interview, Jordan talked about his inspirations for the most recent film in the franchise, Creed III, and revealed why he has such love and admiration for fellow New Jersey natives like Queen Latifah.

What is Michael B. Jordan best known for?

Jordan first burst onto the film scene in 2013, with his role as shooting victim Oscar Grant in the acclaimed drama Fruitvale Station. From there, it was a quick rise to stardom for Jordan. His portrayal of the aspiring boxer Adonis Creed in 2015’s Creed established him as an actor to watch. While he had long worked as a television performer, it was in movies that Jordan found his footing.

In 2018, Jordan appeared in Black Panther, one of Marvel’s biggest films. Over the years that followed, Jordan maintained his hot streak, also appearing in Creed II, Just Mercy, Without Remorse, and A Journal for Jordan. Even as Jordan was flexing his acting muscles, he was also itching to explore other aspects of the film industry — and with the release of Creed III in early March, he made his directorial debut.

Michael B. Jordan opened up about his admiration for Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. I Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In a recent interview on Hot 97, Jordan opened up about his love for his home state of New Jersey, and how other stars from the Newark area influenced him to dream big and to give back to his community. “Shaq’s from Newark,” Jordan said. “Shaq and Queen Latifah. The whole Flavor Unit, that whole thing was just like, a moment. I had auditioned for a bunch of her movies back in the day, so that was like, one of those reach backs that I remember from…at an early age.”

Jordan acknowledged that there’s a strong connection between himself and other stars who hail from the Newark area. The star also added that he often exchanges text messages with Shaquille O’Neal, who calls him “nephew.”

What are critics saying about ‘Creed III’?

Jordan’s latest film, Creed III, is a flick that he both stars in and directs. In his interview with Hot 97, Jordan acknowledged that the franchise is extremely personal to him, since he “grew up” with the character. The film, which was released on March 3, has received largely positive reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has 89% on the Tomatometer, and an equally impressive 96% audience score. “It’s one of the best films of the year,” one critic raved, while another praised Creed III as “a first-rate outing, which shows great potential on Jordan’s part as a director.”

“‘Creed III’ is a thoroughly surprising movie. There is an attention to detail and symbolism that quite frankly has no business being as well done as it was,” another review noted. Plenty of critics praised Jordan’s skills as a director, acknowledging that the film stands on its own, without the contributions of Sylvester Stallone’s iconic Rocky character. Fans who want to see Creed III can check it out in theaters now.