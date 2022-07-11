Quentin Tarantino Can’t Escape the Minions as ‘Despicable Me 2’ Is the First Movie He Shows His Son

Minion mayhem has taken the world by storm. The Despicable Me franchise has made over $2 billion at the box office and Minions: The Rise of Gru will continue that success. People love the minions, especially kids. In a recent interview, Quentin Tarantino shared that even he is not immune to the minions and revealed that Despicable Me 2 is the first movie he ever showed his son.

Quentin Tarantino is not known for making family-friendly movies

While it might be surprising to hear director Quentin Tarantino talk about minions, he doesn’t have any appropriate movies of his own that he could show his son. Tarantino’s movies are incredibly violent but feature amazing, captivating screenplays. His movies like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and Inglorious Basterds are all fantastic stories with brutal violence.

He is known for his bloody gun fights, but it is all elevated with wonderful stores and likable characters. A movie like Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is Tarantino at his most restrained. It focuses more on its characters and their stories but it does include a trademark Tarantino fight at the end. Many disagree on whether Tarantino goes overboard or not, but everyone can agree that his movies are not made for kids.

Quentin Tarantino showed his son ‘Despicable Me 2’ and ‘Peppa Pig’

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino watches 'a lot of Peppa Pig' with his son, he tells Empire.



In an interview with Empire, Quentin Tarantino answered if he had started showing his young son movies yet. The director shares how he plans on introducing his kids to the world of movies and says he accidentally showed his son his first movie which was Despicable Me 2. He thought it was just a short with the minions but it ended up being the whole movie which they watched in parts.

“[My son is] pretty young, so he’s only really seen one movie,” Tarantino says. “I thought I was hitting a Minions cartoon, and I realize it’s Despicable Me Part 2. And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, ‘Okay, I guess we’re watching Despicable Me Part 2. He gets up and he walks behind the couch, but he’s still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it. And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was Despicable Me Part 2.”

Additionally, Tarantino also shared that he has been watching Peppa Pig with his son which he said he enjoys. In fact, the Pulp Fiction director calls Peppa Pig the “greatest British import of this decade.”

The minions return in ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

If Quentin Tarantino wants to show his son his second movie, maybe they can watch Minions: The Rise of Gru. This movie is a prequel/sequel hybrid to Despicable Me and the first Minions. Steve Carell returns as a 12-year-old Gru who is trying to make a name for himself with the help of his new minions.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is already breaking box office records and is in theaters now.

