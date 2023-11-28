Quentin Tarantino once revealed the Anne Hathaway film that he thought was severely underrated by the film community.

Quentin Tarantino has been known to be very outspoken regarding both some of his favorite and least favorite movies. But what might’ve been surprising was him naming this Anne Hathaway picture one of the of its year.

The Anne Hathaway movie that Quentin Tarantino felt should’ve gotten Oscar attention

Quentin Tarantino | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarantino fancied himself a huge fan of the Anne Hathaway feature The Intern. Directed by Nancy Meyers, The Intern saw Hathaway play the successful founder of a fashion website who takes Robert De Niro’s character under her wing. Meyers explained that she first conceived the idea when she was on her way to another shoot.

“I actually had the idea when we were shooting: It’s Complicated. I was driving to work one day, and for the life of me I don’t know why, but I got this idea: What if an older person took a job as an intern? It just made me laugh. And then it became, well, who’s the guy? And then who would he work for? A woman just seemed like a logical good idea — never for a second did I ever want it to be romantic,” Meyers said in an interview with Vulture.

The likes of Hathaway and De Niro would end up in the lead roles after Meyers further fleshed out The Intern. The film attracted its fair share of fans, including Quentin Tarantino who couldn’t help sing its praises. In a resurfaced interview with Metro (via AV Club), Tarantino mentioned his admiration for Intern while speaking on female directors.

“One of my favorite movies this last year was Nancy Meyers’ The Intern. They’re not considering that for the Oscars even though I think Robert De Niro gave one of the best performances this year in that movie. I thought the script was actually one of her best. Right up there with It’s Complicated. They’re not asking her to be part of the discussion,” Tarantino said.

Nancy Meyers once named the 1 criticism against ‘The Intern’ that she couldn’t stand

Meyers’ Intern was seen as a box-office success, but not many felt that the film and its performances were Oscar-caliber. The film experienced mixed reviews from critics. And there was one criticism in particular that Meyers couldn’t help take to heart.

According to an interview Meyers did with The Guardian, a critic translated the film’s message as every successful woman has an older man behind her. Meyers was adamant that wasn’t her intended commentary.

“It’s just a ridiculous thing to say. I’m very happy to go on the record saying that human beings need other human beings and that’s what I’m saying,” Meyers said.

One of her main motivations for developing the movie was to correct a common mistake she kept on seeing in films starring women.

“There aren’t enough movies that show working women who are content at their job, good at their job and good bosses. If I see one more movie where a woman is a horrible boss who is hated by her employees,” she said.

So, whereas some thought female characters were treated with more respect in films, Meyers felt the exact opposite.

“Well, I don’t see a lot of movies telling stories about complicated women with real problems,” she said. “And studies tell you that’s true. So I can’t say it’s gotten better. I have to be honest with you, I think it’s gotten worse.”

Why Anne Hathaway would’ve loved to work in a Quentin Tarantino movie

Many actors have expressed their desire to work with Tarantino, including The Princess Diaries star.

“I’ve always wanted to be in a Quentin Tarantino film. I really, I love the way he sees women. I think there’s definitely room for that in the world, and I would love to be one of his heroines,” she once said according to Perez Hilton.