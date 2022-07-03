Quentin Tarantino Once Shared He Missed This Connection He Used to Share With Martin Scorsese

Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese are highly regarded as some of Hollywood’s most innovative filmmakers. However, Tarantino once felt that Scorsese might have changed as a director in his older years.

Because of this change, Tarantino believed he and Scorsese lost something they once had in common.

Quentin Tarantino misses this connection he used to share with Martin Scorsese

Tarantino has long shared that he didn’t want to become an older filmmaker. It’s a belief he’s stuck to for many years, influenced by what he saw happened to other filmmakers as they aged.

“A lot of the 70s movie brats have gotten old and it shows in their work, and I don’t want that. I’m not picking on them – in the 100 years of cinema, directors just don’t get better as they get older. I really do think directing is a young man’s game,” Tarantino once told Entertainment Weekly (via The New Beverly). “I want all of my films to be good.”

The Reservoir Dogs director then referenced Martin Scorsese to highlight the changes he saw in some filmmakers as they got older.

“If I say Martin Scorsese’s movies are getting kind of geriatric, he can say f*** you, man! I’m doing what I want to do, I’m following my muse, and he’s 100 percent right,” he said.

But Tarantino also felt that his and Scorsese’s movies lost something they both had in common over the years.

“I’m in my church praying to my God and he’s in his church praying to his. There was a time we were in the same church, and I miss that. I don’t want to go to that church. If I was headed to that church, I would write novels,” Tarantino added.

Quentin Tarantino didn’t expect to make movies in his 60s

Decades earlier, Tarantino shared that he didn’t expect to make movies too deep into his 60s. Instead, the Django Unchained filmmaker saw himself running a theater in his old age.

“I won’t be making movies, that’s for sure. I want to get some movie theaters – I’m kind of a frustrated theater owner anyway. And I want to have a good life and let the filmography stand on its own. I don’t want to be some old guy pitching f****** scripts,” he said.

Quentin Tarantino has kept true to his word. He currently owns The New Beverly, which he’s owned since 2007. In 2021, he gave an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that he bought another theater in California called the Vista theater. But this would operate differently than The New Beverly.

“It won’t be a revival house. We’ll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. It’s not going to be like the New Beverly. The New Beverly has its own vibe,” he said.

Quentin Tarantino has considered making his final movie a horror film

There have been many discussions about what Tarantino’s final movie might be. Some have speculated Tarantino’s tenth installment could be a third Kill Bill movie. However, Tarantino himself didn’t rule out dipping into the horror genre for his curtain call. It all depended on if he found an idea that he could get behind.

“If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie. I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film,” he once said according to Independent.

