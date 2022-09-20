Why Quinta Brunson Didn’t Get Oprah’s Permission to Play Her in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson adds another accomplishment to her list: playing the iconic Oprah Winfrey in the upcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson’s name has been buzzing recently for her history-making Emmy nominations and win for Abbott Elementary. When the star recently spoke to Jimmy Kimmel, Brunson explained why she didn’t seek Oprah’s permission to play her in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Quinta Brunson plays Oprah in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘

Quinta Brunson attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Little is known about the story arc of Oprah’s character in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. But Brunson recently posted a photo of herself in character to Twitter. The photo shows Brunson in eighties-style dress and make-up and reveals an uncanny likeness to the media mogul.

During a post-Emmys interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel asks Brunson if she sought Oprah’s permission to play her in the film. “I didn’t [get permission] because I played the parody satire rules,” she explained. “I just felt like I had a pass.” The actress then seems to hesitate, adding, “…I hope… now I’m scared.” Brunson also lamented not having the chance to meet Oprah herself at the 2022 Emmys.

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘ is… the story of Yankovic’s weirdness

As a five-time Grammy winner, actor, producer, and author, Yankovic is a multi-faceted celebrity and the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time. He is best known for replacing the lyrics to hit songs with his own, super-spoofy parodies. These include “Like a Surgeon” (from Madonna’s “Like a Virgin”) and “Eat It” (a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”).

But, really, he’s known for being… weird.

Reaching the height of his popularity in the 1980s, Yankovic became a cultural phenomenon and star magnet. As such, the upcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will have a lot of fun with a lot of really big stars and a whole lot of weird.

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘ is ready to honor the King of Weird

Brunson joins Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic along with Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna. Supporting roles go to Blonde’s Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic’s wife, Mary, and The Office’s Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, who discovered the artist. Yankovic is also listed among the cast on IMDb, appearing in a cameo as seen in the trailer.

Speaking about the film to Kimmel, Brunson says Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a “super silly movie.” Indeed the film seems prepared to honor Yankovic’s tongue-in-cheek style by billing itself as the “unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available exclusively on the free, ad-supported Roku channel. Yankovic fans can download the app for their smart TVs and devices and gear up for a whole lot of weird beginning on November 4, 2022, when Weird: The Al Yankovic Story debuts.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Prep Started With an Accident: ‘Thankfully He’s the Nicest Guy’