Rachael Ray’s Mac and Cheese Dog Casserole Has Its Lovers — and Absolute Haters

Food Network star Rachael Ray’s recipe for macaroni and cheese with hot dogs is everything lovers of comfort food want in a meal: creamy cheesiness, the satisfying saltiness of frankfurters, and more.

While the dish has got its share of supporters, it’s got just as many reviewers on Food Network’s site that wouldn’t mind seeing this macaroni and dog recipe go to the dogs.

Rachael Ray’s mac and cheese dog casserole elevates the classic dish

Basic macaroni and cheese is good enough on its own, but Ray’s version tastes something like a day at the ballpark. Her recipe calls for elbow macaroni, extra-virgin olive oil, chopped beef or pork hot dogs, butter, chopped onion, all-purpose flour, beer, milk, spicy mustard, ketchup, and shredded sharp Cheddar cheese.

In an episode of 30-Minute Meals, link below, Ray says this is the perfect recipe “for nights you’re going to sit in front of the tube and watch a big game!”

The onions are browned and cooked with flour “for a good minute or so” to make a roux. The beer, ketchup, and mustard are added (“How cool is this sauce? … it’s going to taste like a cheese dog with the works.”)

Ray notes that if you don’t have beer on hand or simply don’t want to use it, you can use what you have, such as chicken broth. The shredded cheese is mixed in, along with the browned hot dog chunks, followed by the cooked elbow macaroni.

Transfer to a casserole, top with more cheese and it goes under a broiler just for two minutes.

Some reviewers weren’t having Ray’s comfort meal

Those who loved the daytime show host’s recipe were ga-ga over it. But others were less than impressed.

“Not only is this recipe unoriginal and unhealthy, it is just disgusting. The mixture of the ketchup and mustard makes it taste even more processed. Please do not feed this slop to your growing children,” one person wrote.

Another home cook agreed, writing, “I was going to make it for a family potluck, and thank God I did a trial run. I would be so embarrassed if I had served this to anyone! I phoned my husband and told him to bring home a pizza because this dish was completely inedible. don’t mean to be harsh but it was absolutely disgusting. cant imagine anyone liking it.”

Many other reviewers expressed their disappointment with the recipe but, as is the case with just about anything, others loved it.

Another delicious recipe featuring hot dogs from Rachael Ray

The chef’s recipe was loved by quite a few home cooks

“I could not believe the beer in this recipe. Made it with fear in my heart. It was terrific!,” a happy fan of the dish wrote.

Another person said, “I thought my kids would like this and it was a ‘hit’ with our family as well as my son’s friends who were here for dinner. They LOVED it! I grilled the hot dogs instead of browning in the skillet, added great flavor. I also adjusted for the mustard and ketchup, adding more.”

Great music, art, and food are all in the eye of the beholder, and if you like a grown-up spin on mac and cheese, Rachael Ray’s recipe may be right up your alley.

