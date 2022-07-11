Rachael Ray’s Super Sloppy Joes Recipe Is One of Her Most Popular on Food Network’s Site

With nearly 800 reviews on Food Network’s website, culinary personality Rachael Ray’s sloppy joes recipe is a winner.

And the daytime show host’s fans had a lot to say about this incredibly simple dish.

Ray’s Super Sloppy Joes recipe uses everyday pantry items

The Rachael Ray Show star’s sloppy joes call for extra-virgin olive oil, ground beef sirloin, brown sugar, steak seasoning blend, chopped onion and red bell pepper, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce and paste, and “crusty” rolls.

The toppings of your choice such as tomatoes, pickles, etc., can be added to these simple sandwiches.

“I’m making a meal from back in the day!,” Ray says on the Food Network video, below, for this recipe. “I’m making some sloppy joes, I’m talking about a classic here.”

Rachael Ray’s sloppy joes recipe is done in under half an hour

The chef’s top-rated recipe is a perfect pick for weeknight dinners that need to be done easily and quickly.

The beef is browned in a large pan and the seasoning is sprinkled on and stirred in. The chopped onions are added, followed by the bell peppers. “The red pepper, wow, it really adds something. I just love that flavor with it. Nice and sweet, love red pepper,” she adds.

Vinegar and the Worcestershire sauce are stirred in and the mixture cooks for about five minutes, “so the veggies start to get nice and tender.”

The tomato paste and sauce are lastly added. “It’s a subjective thing … You make them as thick or as sloppy as you like,” Ray notes.

Reviewers gobbled up Ray’s spin on the classic American dish

A dish that adults and kids can enjoy is a huge favorite with most households, as Food Network reviewers pointed out in the hundreds of five-star ratings Ray’s recipe received.

“This recipe is great! Flavorful and easy. Tastes just like mom used to make and didn’t come from a can! I subbed out the beef for ground turkey and it was so yummy. A nice treat I feel good giving my family,” one home cook wrote.

Another person added, “Made this for the first time today… first time I’ve ever made it from scratch, and it went over wonderfully. Also the first time I’ve had sloppy joes since I was a teenager… long time ago. Will be doing this again any time I need a quick dinner – gonna try it on pretzel buns next time just for fun. Thanks, Rachel!”

Lastly, another reviewer noted that the recipe was a winner with those who thought they hated sloppy joes: “Quick and easy recipe will make you feel like you are back home again. Totally tasty. Everyone loved them – even the kids who ‘hate Sloppy Joes because of school lunches’ loved them.”

