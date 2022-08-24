Rachel Lindsay’s Husband Bryan Abasolo Shares Their Plans for Having Kids and Starting a Family

There have been several successful relationships to emerge from reality television shows over the years – but few success stories are more inspiring than the love story of Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. Lindsay, who was first introduced to viewers on The Bachelor before appearing as the lead in The Bachelorette, made waves as the first African-American star of the show. These days, Lindsay is still in the spotlight, although she’s no longer looking for love – in fact, she’s happily married to Bryan Abasolo and could be making a baby announcement in the near future.

When did Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo first meet?

When Rachel Lindsay appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelor, it was love at first sight for many viewers. Fans loved the effervescent attorney, and although she didn’t find love on The Bachelor, she was a shoo-in for Season 13 of The Bachelorette. Lindsay’s season of the hit reality series was widely praised as being the most diverse in the show’s history – and it wasn’t long before sparks flew between Lindsay and contestant Bryan Abasolo.

A Miami-based chiropractor, Abasolo, proved his devotion to Lindsay, and by the season finale, it was clear that the two were in love. Lindsay chose Abasolo, and the pair got engaged and remained together over the years.

Lindsay and Abasolo tied the knot in 2019

Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo | Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo moved to Miami in the summer of 2019 and married in an intimate ceremony in August of that year. The couple opted not to televise their wedding, which proved to be a good luck charm for the pair. Since getting married, Abasolo and Lindsay have been an open book regarding their love story and have freely admitted that the timing proved to be just right for them to find love. “Rachel and I have had this conversation several times, like, we always bring it up in passing, but we both agree that we probably wouldn’t have been down for each other 10 plus years ago,” Abasolo said in a 2021 interview, noting that maturity played a big role in their relationship working out.

These days, Lindsay works as a media personality and podcast host but maintains her credentials as an attorney. The 37-year-old has admitted that she doesn’t regret her time in the world of reality television, although she no longer considers herself to be representative of the franchise.

What did Bryan Abasolo say about planning for children with Rachel Lindsay?

Bryan Abasolo, who is 42 years old, is still working as a chiropractor, although he often speaks out about his relationship with Rachel Lindsay to various media outlets. In a recent chat with the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, Abasolo talked about the couple’s future plans. According to US Weekly, Abasolo revealed that the past several years have flown by, noting, “I think we’ve just grown so much together. Obviously, we were engaged for a couple years. Now, we’ve been married for a couple years.”

He went on to say, “We have a new house, we have our dogs, kids are in our future as well. We just got a lot of great things going on. Our careers are flourishing, we’re both in a good place.” Abasolo said that the two prioritize planned dates and make sure to spend lots of quality time together despite their busy schedules. Several couples who have emerged from The Bachelor franchise have managed to not only stay together but expand their families by welcoming babies. According to Women’s Health, Bachelor In Paradise alumni Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcomed their first baby in January 2022, while The Bachelor’s Molly Malaney and Jason Mesnick had a daughter in 2013. If Abasolo and Lindsay decide to have a baby in the near future, they will be in good company.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’: This Word Is Reportedly Banned from Being Said on the Show