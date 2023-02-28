Rachel Recchia Drops Hints on TikTok About Her Rumored Reunion With Clayton Echard

The drama on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is rarely limited to what viewers see on the actual shows. Many current and former cast members have a canny grasp of social media — lately, TikTok in particular. And few match former Bachelorette lead and Bachelor contestant Rachel Recchia in this particular arena.

She loves to mess with the biggest Bachelor fans, fully aware of how closely they watch the content made by alums of their favorite reality series. And lately, she has taken to churning out videos and comments that center on her former on-screen beau, Clayton Echard.

Rachel Recchia posted a very interesting TikTok regarding Clayton Echard

Recchia’s a longtime contestant and lead in the Bachelor universe of shows, with many high-profile romances on the 26-year-old’s record. But of all her matches, her tumultuous and short-lived time with Echard always stood out. And nobody appears to understand that better than the former Bachelorette lead herself.

#BachelorNation's Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard dropped a clue that they may be back together. ? Find out the details of their relationship status! ? https://t.co/6iMz0zGmps — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) February 14, 2023

Earlier this month, she took part in a TikTok with fellow Bachelorette lead Michelle Young, who mouths the words to a vocal track, “tell me what’s going on?” Then, the scene cuts to Recchia, who lip synchs to the track, “I would … But I think explaining it would give us both an aneurysm.” The camera pulls back, revealing none other than Echard, the lead of The Bachelor Season 26.

For the uninitiated, the 29-year-old bachelor narrowed down his choices to just two women: Recchia, and Gabby Windey. Despite fiery on-screen chemistry with our devious TikTok-er in particular, he chose neither contestant. Instead, he went with the previously self-eliminated Susie Evans.

It remains one of the wilder plotlines of any season of The Bachelor, not least because his final choice originally rejected him. Despite leaving early, Evans’ annoyance with Echard didn’t last long. After the cameras stopped rolling, she gave the former college football star a chance.

i was doing affirmations this morning and one of them was ‘i do not live in delusion’ & im sorry but i just can’t get behind this anymore — Rachel Recchia (@pilot__rachel) December 7, 2022

Evans enjoyed her dark horse Bachelor win, and the pair dated for a time. Recchia moved on to an engagement with Bachelorette contestant Tino Franco. Both relationships went bust — but does that mean fans are actually getting the romantic reunion they’ve been clamoring for? Or is Recchia simply playing around with her friends from the Bachelor universe — and with fans’ collective feelings?

Unfortunately, it’s probably the latter. Cosmopolitan reports that fan speculation went wild, pushing Recchia to provide clarification. She commented on the curious video that it was “all in good fun,” implying that she, Young, and Echard were just messing around.

A few days later, she posted another TikTok. This time, she encouraged her followers to “go on dates and put themselves out there,” insinuating that she’s doing exactly that. Not exactly what someone settling down with a former flame would say.

What Recchia and Echard’s Instagrams imply about their dating status

Rachel Recchia is setting the record straight about a TikTok video with Clayton Echard that had #BachelorNation buzzing! ? https://t.co/Zne4jnjugy — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 12, 2023

Is there any hope for spurned Bachelor viewers who leaped for joy at the prospect of these two former lovers reuniting? So far, there are no hints of anything beyond that one apparent joke TikTok on either of their social media presences.

The former Bachelor lead never posted anything across his social media presence on the topic. He only appeared in the video as a friend, and didn’t boost it himself.

As for our Bachelorette leading lady-turned-prankster, there’s nothing. Recchia usually isn’t shy about putting herself out there on her Instagram page. And Echard is nowhere to be seen on any of her recent posts.