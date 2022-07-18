Rachel Weisz Explains Why a Woman Shouldn’t Play James Bond After Daniel Craig

It’s hard to argue against James Bond being the most successful film franchise ever. With 60 years, 25 movies, and countless billions at the box office, Bond is a winner almost any way you look at it. Daniel Craig, the last actor to don the tux, knew he would prove his doubters wrong with Casino Royale, his Bond debut. The next person to fill the role has big shoes to fill, but Rachel Weisz doesn’t think a woman James Bond is a good idea.

Is Rachel Weisz still married to Daniel Craig?

Weisz and Craig prefer to keep their relationship private, but we know a few things about it.

Craig and Weisz had relationships, marriages, and children with other people at one time, but both were single when they worked on the movie Dream House in 2010. Weisz and Craig married the following year, in 2011, but they had actually known each other for 17 years before tying the knot.

The 2011 wedding came amid of Craig’s time as Bond. He conquered a lifelong fear while shooting 2006’s Casino Royale, and he followed that effort with Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021).

Craig left the role after No Time to Die. The next actor won’t be announced for a while, but Weisz doesn’t think a woman should play Bond in the wake of her husband.

Why Weisz doesn’t think a woman should play James Bond after Craig

Bond fans can’t wait to find out who will step into the role next. There are as many people speculated to be potential Bonds as there are Bond films, but Weisz doesn’t think a woman should take over.

Weisz provided two reasons a woman shouldn’t play Bond, as Express reported.

“[James Bond creator Ian Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women. Why not create your own story rather than jumping onto the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.” Rachel Weisz on why there should not be a woman playing James Bond

Weisz isn’t alone in believing a female actor should not fill the role next. Craig doesn’t think a woman should play Bond, believing, like Weisz, there should be comparable roles for females. Producer Barbara Broccoli also believes there should not be a female 007, but she has several men in the running to take the torch.

Who are the favorites to replace Craig as James Bond?

Now that Craig has left the role behind, the question is, who’s the next James Bond?

The answer is equally concise: Who knows?

As Esquire noted, the list of actors who might potentially play Bond is a long one. The list includes certifiable stars such as Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson, Bridgerton actors Tom Hopper and Regé-Jean Page, and a slew of British-born gentlemen.

The Bond movies aren’t going to stop anytime soon (if ever), but Broccoli hasn’t even considered who will fill Craig’s shoes. If history is any indication, whoever plays 007 next will have a group of Bond producers standing by their side as the new lead actor propels the franchise forward. Just don’t expect it to be a woman in the role.

