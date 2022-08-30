Rage Against the Machine Made a Huge Statement to Fans at the Band’s 1st Concert in 11 Years

A lot of musicians and entertainers in the music industry have made it a point to speak out on social issues – but few have made their point so eloquently as Rage Against the Machine. A band that initially formed in the early 1990s, Rage Against the Machine has built a fan base not only through playing intense rock and roll songs but also by making strong social justice statements. After a lengthy hiatus, Rage Against the Machine recently reunited for a reunion tour that is already making headlines. At one of the band’s July concerts, the band came out of the gate swinging with a pointed statement about the recent Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision.

Rage Against the Machine has been political from the start

Rage Against the Machine was formed in 1991, with four talented musicians joining forces. Guitarist Tom Morello, drummer Brad Wilk, singer Zack de la Rocha, and bass player Tim Commerford released the first Rage Against the Machine studio album in 1992, making waves with critics and fans. It was clear from the start that Rage Against the Machine had strong political views, with the musicians making statements about corporate America in their songs.

The band also started making public statements at their shows. In 2000, Rage Against the Machine played a free concert at that year’s Democratic National Convention in protest of the two-party system. According to Rolling Stone, De la Rocha said to the assembled crowd, “brothers and sisters, our democracy has been hijacked.” Some protestors took things to the next level, reportedly spraying ammonia on police officers and throwing rocks in slingshots. Over the years, Morello has been a frequent guest on political talk shows, slamming right-wing causes and calling for others to get involved in activism efforts.

What statement did Rage Against the Machine recently make in a live show?

In November 2019, Rage Against the Machine announced they would reunite after an eight-year hiatus. However, their planned tour was halted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and it wasn’t until 2022 that the group was finally able to get out on the road. The band quickly proved that they had lost none of their fire. During a concert at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, Rage Against the Machine made a strong statement about the recent Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision about abortion access.

According to Pitchfork, the band shared multiple messages on the giant screen behind them during their set, including the words “Abort the Supreme Court.” One statement read, “Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level.” Notably, the publication reports that abortion in Wisconsin is currently banned following the Supreme Court decision. At the same time, Rage Against the Machine has already announced plans to donate half a million dollars to reproductive rights organizations in the state.

Several artists have been vocal about the Roe v. Wade decision

Several artists have spoken up about the recent Roe v. Wade decision, including Halsey and Pink. According to Straight, Pink took to Twitter to tell her followers, “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN.” Halsey noted that she plans to donate funds to abortion access causes and has regularly spoken on social media about her opposition to the decision.

At a concert in Glastonbury, pop stars Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo joined forces to sing the song “Fuck You,” dedicating it to the five Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Even Taylor Swift has been open about her feelings on the newsmaking decision, noting that she is “terrified” about the implications the move could have for women.

