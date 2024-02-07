Theresa Caputo is back with a new TV show, but her love life won't be featured in the series. Still, she has been dating.

Theresa Caputo is back with a new TV show, and apparently, the psychic medium has a new love. Caputo opened up about her new beau in an interview, but it looks like the TV personality has learned a lot about putting your relationship on blast after the demise of her marriage. She’s keeping her new love a secret. You’ll be shocked to learn how long she’s been seeing someone.

Theresa Caputo is dating someone, but fans don’t know who he is

Theresa Caputo is back on TV after a brief hiatus with a new show. Fans of Caputo, famous for her TLC series Long Island Medium, will see some familiar faces on the new series, Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits. They won’t see a love interest. That doesn’t mean one doesn’t exist, though. While Caputo is keeping things quiet about her love life, she admitted to having a special someone in 2021. During a chat with People, Caputo revealed that she began seeing someone in 2020, and they had decided to become exclusive. She declined to share additional details about the mystery man but did admit her kids had approved of the love match.

Theresa Caputo | SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

While Caputo said she was open to sharing more about her love life in the future, she’s being considerate of her boyfriend and his family. While chatting with People, Caputo revealed that her love interest has children of his own, and it sounds like everyone might be a little camera shy. She noted that she wants to respect people’s decision not to invite the public into their private lives.

Why did Theresa and Larry Caputo get divorced?

Caputo’s decision to keep her current relationship private might have something to do with how her marriage to Larry Caputo ended. When TV audiences met Caputo, she had been married to Larry Caputo for decades. In 2018, they announced their divorce, but they both admitted to struggling in their relationship years earlier.

Larry Caputo | Scott Roth/Getty Images

Larry Caputo opened up to Radar Online following the end of his marriage. He told the publication that Theresa’s public lifestyle led to the downfall of their marriage. While Larry Caputo agreed to appear on the show, he didn’t expect to spend so little private time with his wife. A lack of communication and less personal time eventually led to their divorce.

Theresa stayed in Long Island, while Larry moved to California. Still, the former couple maintains a cordial relationship, and both remain involved in their adult children’s lives. Larry was dating someone following his divorce, but it is unclear if he is still in a relationship.