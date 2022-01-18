Who Is Rams Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp’s Wife Anna Croskrey?

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In the 2021-22 regular season he put up huge numbers. The wideout was a force in helping the team win a Super Bowl and set a few franchise and league records including surpassing Calvin Johnson’s yards from scrimmage record. With his name in the record books now, fans want to learn about Kupp’s life off the field too.

Here’s more on the athlete’s family and his wife, Anna Croskrey.

Cooper Kupp on the field with the ball during warmups | Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Kupp and Croskrey got married while they were still in college

Croskrey is one of six children born to parents Nathan and Veronica. She grew up in Richland, Washington, and graduated from Richland High School in 2012.

According to the New York Times, Croskrey and Kupp met at a track event when they were teenagers. Kupp recalled pretending to tie his shoe when she walked by and asking for her phone number. He told the Times: “I was sure I was going to marry her then.”

And marry they did right after they finished their sophomore year at Eastern Washington University in 2015. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kupp revealed that a question people have asked him a number of times is if it was hard being married while still in college. He responds that he couldn’t have succeeded then without Croskrey as his wife.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp and his wife Anna on red carpet at NFL Honors. pic.twitter.com/0Utbe2H5xk — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) February 1, 2020

Croskrey majored in Public Relations and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She’s active on Instagram and has over 13,000 followers.

Croskrey’s an athlete as well

Kupp is the son of former NFL quarterback Craig Kupp. His dad was a fifth-round draft pick selected by the New York Giants in 1990. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. But that’s not all, the wide receiver’s grandfather, Jake Kupp, played in the league too. He was selected in the ninth round of the 1964 draft by the Cowboys. He played guard for Dallas, the Washington Redskins, the Atlanta Falcons, and the New Orleans Saints until 1975. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie team, as well as Saints’ 25-year All-Time Team, and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 1991.

Kupp’s bride is an athlete too. Croskrey played high school and collegiate sports on the track and field teams. She also served as a youth track coach.

How many children Croskrey and Kupp have

?BABY ANNOUNCEMENT? #LARAMS #COOPERKUPP just signed a big contract and has a baby on the way! How exciting for him and his wife @annamariekupp . Congrats xo ? @BabesBos news pic.twitter.com/e3u1EuZNSY — Brittany Baldi (@brittany_baldi) September 18, 2020

Kupp and Croskrey currently have two children together.

Their first son, Cooper Jameson Kupp Jr., who is nicknamed June as in Junior, was born in July 2018.

After his birth, they knew they wanted another baby. “The second time around, it took a little longer,” Cooper said. But in September 2020, the pair shared that they were expecting baby No. 2. They welcomed Cypress Stellar Kupp in January 2021.

Croskrey often shares adorable photos of her little ones via Instagram.

RELATED: How Did Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Meet His Wife Marissa Mowry?