‘Ramy’ Season 3 Premiere Date and Which Cast Members Are Returning

Ramy premiered on Hulu in 2019 and immediately caught the attention of viewers and critics who appreciated its unique view on life and faith. The show got renewed for a second season shortly after, and when the second series ended, it was quickly greenlit for a third.

However, it took time for the third season to arrive. Now, the highly anticipated third installment of the popular Hulu show is here. Find out when Ramy season 3 premieres and which cast members are returning.

Ramy Youssef | Rachel Luna/Getty Images

When does ‘Ramy’ season 3 premiere?

Ramy gained traction quite early, and a month after its premiere, Hulu renewed the show for another season. The second season debuted on May 29, 2020, and two months later, the streamer greenlit the comedy-drama for another season.

However, the show didn’t return for its third season as quickly as fans hoped, taking a two-year hiatus. The good news is that fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as a premiere date for the third season has been confirmed.

According to Deadline, Ramy season 3 will premiere on September 30, 2022, exclusively on Hulu. The season will have 10 episodes, which will be released all at once for fans to binge.

In the third season, Ramy and his family will have to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly pleasures and, in some instances, lies. Ramy, on his end, will have abandoned his spiritual journey and decided to fully commit himself to his uncle’s diamond business and explore who he is as an individual.

Which cast members are returning?

Can the Hassan family find their way? Stream #Ramy season 3 on September 30. pic.twitter.com/D4RbZzen9X — Hulu (@hulu) September 14, 2022

According to Collider, the core cast of the Hulu series will remain unchanged. Since the show will focus on Ramy and his family, all of them will be returning. Youssef will reprise his role as Ramy while Mohammed Amer returns as his friend Mo. Hiam

Abbass and Amr Waked will still play Ramy’s mother and father, while Dave Merheje and Steve Way will return as Ramy’s friends Ahmed and Stevie. Laith Nakli returns as Ramy’s boisterous uncle Naseem while May Calamawy reprises her role as Ramy’s frustrated sister.

The show’s trailer confirms Mahershala Ali‘s return as Sheikh Ali Malik. It’s not clear whether he will have a bigger role in the third season, but given the events of the last installment, it’s likely he will make more appearances.

Season 3 has also managed to secure a role for international supermodel Bella Hadid. The Dutch-Palestinian will play Lena in her first role as a guest. Collider also reports that War Dogs star Julian Sergi will join the Ramy cast as Ramy’s business partner Yuval.

‘Ramy’ explores the life crisis of a first generation Egyptian-American

Hulu’s Ramy burst into the scene in 2019 and presented viewers with a compelling viewing experience from the beginning. Centering on the title character Ramy Hassan, the show details his struggles growing up as a first-generation Egyptian-American on a spiritual journey in a politically divided New Jersey.

Ramy explores the difficulties of being caught between a Muslim community that goes through life believing it is a moral test and being part of a generation that believes life has no consequences.

Ramy has received praise for its depiction of American Muslims. The series was created by Ramy Youssef, who stars as the title character, and Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch.

