Ranking All 5 Movies Starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Including ‘Ticket to Paradise’

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are perhaps two of the most charismatic stars of their generation, acting in acclaimed movies across genres. Both stars have won over audiences for decades, even earning Academy Awards for their work. So seeing them together onscreen feels like a natural fit, particularly since 2022’s Ticket to Paradise marks their fifth collaboration. Here is where all five George Clooney and Julia Roberts movies rank.

5) ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ (2004)

(L-R): Actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the “Money Monster” Photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This sequel to 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven – itself a remake of a 1960s film starring Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin – might be the lowest-rated Clooney and Roberts movie on Rotten Tomatoes. But even with a 54 percent rating on the site, it has developed something of a cult following. Even with its divisive response from fans and critics, director Steven Soderbergh’s movie turned a tidy profit at the box office. Soderbergh even told Metro (via Digital Spy) Ocean’s Twelve is his favorite of the trilogy.

4) ‘Money Monster’ (2016)

Far from the glitzy heist films that are the Ocean’s franchise, Clooney and Roberts’ most recent movie together until Ticket to Paradise is a tense thriller. Clooney plays a TV host and financial expert whose show, the titular Money Monster, is taken hostage by an investor who lost everything after following his advice. Roberts plays the producer of Clooney’s character. Money Monster landed a 59 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and became a box office underperformer upon its release in 2016.

3) ‘Ticket to Paradise’ (2022)

Clooney and Roberts’ latest collaboration is a romantic comedy that marks both stars’ return to the genre after decades. And while it just hit theaters on October 21, 2022, things are already looking up for Ticket to Paradise, which has a 70 percent Fresh rating as of this writing. Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple who reunite for their daughter’s (Kaitlyn Dever) wedding. But the former couple is there to actually convince her to call off the wedding instead. Will they succeed?

2) ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ (2002)

Neither Clooney nor Roberts lead this biographical thriller, which depicts the alleged double life of real-life game show host Chuck Barris (Sam Rockwell). Though his claims have never been confirmed, Barris said in an authorized biography that he worked as an assassin for the CIA. In addition to Rockwell, Drew Barrymore, Clooney, and Roberts star. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind – which currently has a 79 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes – also marks Clooney’s directorial debut.

1) ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

Boasting an ensemble cast, Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven attempted to update the charm and glamour of the 1960s for the 2000s. So instead of Sinatra and his Rat Pack, the director assembled an all-star cast led by Clooney. As expert thief Danny Ocean, he targets casinos run by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), who’s dating his ex-wife Tess (Roberts). With an 83 percent Fresh rating, Ocean’s Eleven became a genuine crowdpleaser and kicked off an unexpected franchise that showed the world the crackling chemistry of Clooney and Roberts together.



