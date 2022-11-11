Ranking All of the Songs From Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Midnights’ (Including the ‘3am Edition’ Tracks)

On Oct. 21, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album Midnights. The singer-songwriter also dropped an extended version of the album called Midnights (3am Edition) which features seven additional tracks, and the exclusive deluxe CD through Target has a bonus track called “Hits Different.” Here is a definitive ranking of all of the songs from Swift’s different Midnights albums.

21. ‘Question…?

At its worst, Midnights can sound repetitive, and “Question…?” unfortunately falls in the middle of the album’s tracklist. When compared to other songs, nothing about it stands out.

20. ‘Dear Reader’

The last track on Midnights (3am Edition), “Dear Reader” is filled with introspection. It’s a solid album closer, but not a song that warrants a lot of repeats.

19. ‘Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)’

“Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)” was one of the most anticipated songs on Midnights and it does not quite live up to the expectation. Del Rey’s presence depends on one’s listening method as she is reduced to background vocals, and after multiple listens “Snow on the Beach” fades a bit.

18. ‘Glitch’

The tracks included on Midnights (3am Edition) are overall stronger than the standard Midnights album, but “Glitch” is the weakest of the 3am Edition songs.

17. ‘Karma’

There is no doubt that “Karma” is a fun song, but lyrically it’s not Swift’s best work.

16. ‘Sweet Nothing’

The second-to-last track on the standard version of Midnights, “Sweet Nothing” is, well, sweet.

When Swift sings, “On the way home/ I wrote a poem/ You say, ‘what a mind’/ This happens all the time,” it causes listeners’ hearts to start glowing.

15. ‘Lavender Haze’

A catchy opener, “Lavender Haze” feels reminiscent of Swift’s songs “Cruel Summer” and “I Think He Knows” from her 2019 album Lover.

14. ‘Labyrinth’

“Labyrinth” is one of the more controversial tracks on Midnights, as fans seem divided between it being a favorite song or being totally forgettable.

However, Swift is at her best vocally with “Labyrinth” in the way she oscillates between fear and hope during the song’s chorus.

13. ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

The coveted Track No. 5, “You’re On Your Own, Kid” is one of the only songs on the standard version of Midnights that has Swift’s standard heartbreaking bridge.

12. ‘Bejeweled’

A pop anthem that is amplified by Swift’s music video for the song, “Bejeweled” is one of the songs on Midnights that stands on its own as a hit.

11. ‘Mastermind’

Deviating from her assumption in folklore‘s “invisible string” that fate was responsible for her love, Swift reveals that her planning is the reason behind it instead. The twist? Swift’s partner “knew the entire time.”

The song’s bridge also calls back to the inner child work found in “You’re On Your Own, Kid” when Swift sings, “No one wanted to play with me as a little kid/ So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since/ To make them love me and make it seem effortless.”

10. ‘Paris’

A bop is a bop.

9. ‘Anti-Hero’

The lead single on Midnights, “Anti-Hero” is a fun and introspective song. Its catchiness makes it built for TikTok and radio, but the lyrics pack a punch that gives it staying power among some of Swift’s greatest songs.

8. ‘Hits Different’

Taylor Swift, Stop Releasing Some Of Your Best Songs As Bonus Tracks On CDs Challenge!

7. ‘Vigilante S***’

A revenge anthem, “Vigilante S***” will no doubt be a standout during Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour. (This is also a manifestation that “Vigilante S***” will be on the setlist).

6. ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’

Without a doubt, “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” is the saddest song from Midnights. Released on Midnights (3am Edition), “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” details grief in heartbreaking detail.

5. ‘Midnight Rain’

The warped vocal effects in “Midnight Rain” might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but “Midnight Rain” is one of the most versatile songs on the album.

4. ‘High Infidelity’

While the subject matter of “High Infidelity” is sad and could be considered controversial, the way it’s presented makes it one of the best songs from Midnights.

With “High Infidelity,” Swift sings of being rejected and taken for granted by a partner and finding comfort elsewhere.

“Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?/ You know there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love/ The slowest way is never loving them enough,” she sings.

3. ‘Maroon’

Songs in which Swift embraces her lower register are always welcome. While “Maroon” does not captivate on a first listen, it’s a total sleeper hit and one of the most poignant songs on Midnights.

2. ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” makes songs like “All Too Well” and “Dear John” feel like happy songs. With its religious imagery, Swift does not pull her punches and when one thinks too deeply about the song’s meaning, it’s a painful listen.

1. ‘The Great War’

Like some of Swift’s past songs, “The Great War” deals with suspected infidelity, betrayal, and anxiety as Swift compares a rough patch in a relationship to World War I.

It calls back to the opener of Midnights, “Lavender Haze,” when Swift sings “Somewhere in the haze, got a sense I’d been betrayed” in the song’s bridge.

The song is filled with expert symbolism and metaphors, and the way Swift sings the bridge needs to be preserved in a museum.

