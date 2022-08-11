What Is Rapper Fetty Wap’s Net Worth? 

Many fans know Fetty Wap as a famous rapper, but what is his net worth? Here’s what we know about Fetty Wap’s life, how much wealth he has earned, and why he was recently arrested.

Who is Fetty Wap?

Fetty Wap is a 31-year-old rapper from Patterson, New Jersey. He has had glaucoma, an eye condition that can cause blindness, since he was born. Due to the illness, the rapper lost his left eye at a young age (per Celebrity Net Worth).

As a child, he wore a prosthetic eye as a child, which led to him getting bullied. Fetty Wap often got into fights as a kid, even throwing a desk at another student. Once he became more self-confident, he decided to remove his prosthetic eye.

His first introduction to music was at his church, where he would perform on Sundays with his brother and father.

As a teenager, the rapper got into several fights, leading him to drop out of high school. He started dealing drugs and became homeless. Fetty Wap pursued music as a way to escape poverty and homelessness.

What is Fetty Wap’s net worth?

Fetty Wap has come a long way since his beginnings in Patterson, New Jersey. The rapper has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

He was given the name Willie Junior Maxwell II at birth. His stage name “Fetty” is slang for money, while “Wap” is an homage to Gucci Mane’s nickname, Guwop (which stands for “God Unity Wisdom Opportunity Power.”

Fetty Wap’s hit song “Trap Queen” was professionally released in 2015, quickly earning the rapper recognition. His fortune stems from song and album sales, touring, YouTube, and investments.

The rapper appeared on season 3 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which documented his relationship with Masika Kalysha. He was also on season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: New York, which showed his relationship with Alexis Skyy.

Fetty Wap is the father of six children with five women. In July 2021, his daughter Lauren died at the age of four.

Fetty Wap arrested for making death threats to someone he called a "rat"



Why was the rapper arrested?

On Aug. 8, Fetty Wap was arrested in Newark, New Jersey for violating the terms of his bail by threatening to kill someone over FaceTime while waving a firearm (per NBC News).

Court documents state that the government obtained a video recording of a Dec. 11, 2021 FaceTime call in which Fetty Wap threatened a man only known as John Doe. He said, “Imma kill you and everybody with you,” and repeated “I’m gonna kill you” several times throughout the call while pointing a gun at the unnamed man.

In October 2021, the rapper was arrested in a federal case regarding drug distribution. The case, involving five other people, alleged a scheme to distribute more than 100 kilograms (or 220 pounds) of drugs in New Jersey and New York.

His possession of a firearm and threatening someone violated state law and the terms of his release after prior charges.

This isn’t the first time Fetty Wap has had legal trouble. In 2019, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting three hotel employees. And in November 2017, the rapper was charged with DUI after police said he was caught drag racing another vehicle on a highway in New York City.

