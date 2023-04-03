Raquel Leviss Gushed About Tom Sandoval in Resurfaced 2022 Interview: ‘He’s a Really Great Guy’

Whether or not you’re a fan of Vanderpump Rules, you’ve probably heard about the latest scandal that rocked the cast. On March 3, news broke that one of the stars of the show, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, a close friend of his longtime partner, Ariana Madix.

Since the scandal broke, neither Sandoval nor Leviss has denied the claims. Both issued blanket “apology” statements to the public, while Madix has largely kept to herself. And recently, a resurfaced interview with Leviss indicates the affair may have been going on for quite some time.

The Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair: Here’s what we know

Raquel Leviss appears on “Watch What Happens Live.” I Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Longtime fans of the show were stunned when the news broke that Sandoval and Leviss had allegedly been carrying on behind Madix’s back, and that Madix was crushed by the news. TMZ was the first to break the news, but other outlets quickly followed suit.

The report was that the affair had been going on for about six months, and that Madix was “blindsided and devastated” when she found out. Sources close to the couple claimed that Madix first learned of the affair on March 1, when she supported Sandoval and his band at a performance in Los Angeles. Somehow, during that time, Madix discovered a video between Leviss and Sandoval that was sexual in nature as well as a “history of inappropriate texts.”

Since Madix and Leviss were such close friends, and Madix had planned to spend the rest of her life with Sandoval, the discovery was especially devastating. Madix never suspected a thing. Sandoval and Leviss have been spotted in public together since the affair was revealed, leading people to believe they’re officially a couple.

A resurfaced video indicates the signs were there

Of course, Vanderpump Rules viewers would also have no reason to suspect that such an affair was happening. But recently, a July 2022 interview with Leviss has resurfaced that has some fans pointing out that the signs of an affair were already there.

During the interview with E! News, Leviss discusses her recent break-up with James Kennedy. The interviewer asks if she “found her groove with this group.”

Leviss answers, “Yeah! I’ve gotten really close with Scheana and Ariana and Sandoval as well. I feel like he’s become one of my best friends lately.”

“He just is so in touch with himself and is fully accepting of who he is and is so confident,” Leviss said when asked about what she loves about Sandoval. “I don’t know. I feel like he looks at me like a little sister and he’s supportive of me in a very kind way. He’s a really great guy.”

Past “Vanderpump Rules” episodes reveal more clues

Now that the truth is out, some eagle-eyed fans are watching the last season of Vanderpump Rules and spotting even more subtle clues that the affair was already happening, or at least on the way. For instance, Sandoval was always quick to defend Leviss against those he felt were “bullying” her. Leviss also told her ex-fiance that Sandoval said he could come to “his” pool party. She didn’t mention that it was also Madix’s pool party.

The next season of Vanderpump Rules is certainly going to be spicy.