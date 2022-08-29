Ray J Downplays Cheating on Princess Love

No other celebrity couple appears to break up and make up more than Ray J and Princess Love. But it appears the reality TV power couple is divorcing for good this time. Their marriage has been riddled with infidelity, and now Ray is downplaying his contributions and placing more blame on Love.

Ray J and Princess Love argue about cheating, with Ray downplaying his infidelities

Love & Hip Hop: Miami is currently airing and showcasing the couple’s road to divorce. Ray alleges he filed for a second time after Love opted not to visit him in the hospital when he was ill with pneumonia. He says he became further agitated when he learned that Love was developing feelings for another man, despite them being separated and him cheating throughout their dating relationship and marriage.

“You grew a connection with somebody, you like somebody. I’ve never liked nobody. That’s a problem. Whether I get my d–k **sucked by a random in an alley or not, I don’t know these b—-es name.” Love says it doesn’t make his indiscretions better because he didn’t grow an emotional connection. Ray snapped back: “Yet you like a n—a, and building a relationship with somebody is deep and I’ve never done that.”

Love wouldn’t let him off that easily, telling him: “I think you can’t handle what’s done to you.” Ray responded, “I’m faithful and you’re a cheater, period.” She later stormed off in tears when he questioned how their two children would view their mother for her having a relationship with another man.

The couple reconciled briefly this year

Fans don’t know if the pair will actually split for good this time as their entire dating relationship and marriage has been on and off. Love was the first to file for divorce in May 2020. She withdrew the petition two months later, with the couple moving to Miami for a fresh start. Ray surprised everyone when he filed that Fall.

Months later, the two confirmed they were working things out again, but it was short-lived, with Ray filing again the same year. Love says she was blindsided by the filing and learned of such on social media.

Once again, the pair recently appeared to try and work it out. They stepped out together to attend the 2022 BET Awards, with Love wearing a Black gown with a train while Ray wore black sunglasses, a white blazer, and pants. The two posed for photos and supported Ray’s sister Brandy’s performance with Jack Harlow, and also shared family moments on social media.

They are moving forward with the divorce

Another reconciliation proved to be brief as all social media posts featuring the two on their respective pages were scratched. Radar Online reports that Ray’s divorce petition remains active, with Love being the last to make a move in the case by handing over her finances to Ray and responding to his petition.

The Moesha star is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Ray notes there is a prenup that was signed before their 2016 nuptials and wants the court to terminate Love’s right to spousal support.

