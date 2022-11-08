The Real ‘Air Bud’ Dog Made Talk Show Appearance and Once Played Against the Lakers

Air Bud is one of the most seminal family movies of the ’90s, a sports comedy that became surprisingly successful and, as a result, spawned a major media franchise. While many pop culture fans can’t remember a time when the franchise wasn’t around, the first Air Bud came out of nowhere to make waves with viewers of all ages. Many viewers gravitated to the charming golden retriever that played the title character, and in the years that led up to and even after the film’s release, the pup made the rounds on the pop-culture circuit, once even playing an informal round of basketball with the Los Angeles Lakers.

‘Air Bud’ became a hit family film

Kevin Zegers during Air Bud Premiere ’98 in Los Angeles, California, United States. | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Air Bud tells the story of a young boy named Josh, who moves to Washington with his family after the untimely death of his father. As a way to escape the pressures of school, he starts to practice basketball in a court behind an abandoned church — but when he meets a stray golden retriever who has the bizarre ability to shoot hoops, his future changes. Buddy achieves local stardom when he comes home with Josh and later, joins the school’s basketball team.

When Air Bud was released in 1997, it became a fast favorite with pop culture fans. The combination of the heartwarming story, the adorable dog, and the relatable humor made the film a certified entertainment phenomenon. Fans everywhere couldn’t get enough of the real-life dog playing Buddy, and after the film was released, Buddy remained in the spotlight.

What happened to the dog that played Air Bud?

According to E! Online, there was no CGI trickery when Buddy played basketball. Buddy had the real-life ability to shoot hoops, and under the guidance of his trainer, Kevin Di Cicco, he was able to gain a local following before rising to fame — and ultimately, landing a movie based around his unique abilities. Robert Vince, who produced the film, told E! News that he was gratified by the response to Air Bud, noting, “There was a real raw demand from audiences for us to make a second one, which we did, and then that became the third…and really, it was like people couldn’t get enough of it.”

The same holds true for Buddy, the force behind the movie. He made late-night TV appearances after his initial star-making turn on America’s Funniest Home Videos, including on Late Night with David Letterman, according to a video on the MsMojo YouTube channel. Notably, Buddy was once brought out during halftime at a Los Angeles Lakers game, much to the delight of the assembled fans.

‘Air Bud’ launched a successful media franchise

It is fitting that the dog who launched a media franchise should have garnered such a passionate fan following – and the pup seemed to truly enjoy every minute of his success. Sadly, while Buddy didn’t live to make a second film, dying in 1998 due to cancer, the franchise soldiered on. Vince founded Air Bud Entertainment, a media company that went on to produce multiple sequels, including Air Bud: Golden Receiver, Air Bud: World Pup, Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch, and Air Bud Spikes Back.

The legacy of Buddy lives on as well. As Vince told E! News, “I’ve never—in any of the other Air Bud movies, I’ve never seen a dog that could do what he did. There’s never been a dog since. I’m not sure there will be ever again, but we have some plans.”

