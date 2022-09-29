‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’: Alexis Neiers’ Sister Confesses She Robbed Rachel Bilson’s House

Alexis Neiers, star of the new Netflix documentary The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist, recently did an Instagram Live with her sister Gabby, who made a shocking confession. Gabby Neiers, who was never charged in connection to the 2008 and 2009 crimes, admitted she robbed Rachel Bilson’s house, along with other members of the Bling Ring.

(L-R) Andrea Arlington, Alexis Neiers, Tess Taylor, and Gabby Neiers | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Alexis Neiers’ sister says Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’ cut out her confession

On Sept. 21, Netflix released a new documentary titled The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist. The three-part series is about a spree of celebrity burglaries that took place from October 2008 to August 2009. Rather than a team of professional burglars, the culprits were a group of Calabasas high school students. The crew, dubbed the “Bling Ring” by the media, broke into celebrity homes and stole millions of dollars in cash and possessions. Their victims included Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, Audrina Patridge, Megan Fox, and Rachel Bilson.

The documentary features two members of the Bling Ring who served jail time for their involvement in the group, Nick Prugo and Alexis Neiers. Neiers’ mother, Andrea Arlington, and her younger sister, Gabby (Gabrielle) Neiers, also make appearances.

Gabby only played a small role in the documentary, but she revealed that Netflix cut out a crucial part of her story. She recently confessed on an Instagram Live that she was involved in a Bling Ring robbery at Rachel Bilson’s house.

Alexis Neiers’ sister confessed to robbing Rachel Bilson’s house with Bling Ring member Nick Prugo

On Sept. 26, just days after The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist came out, Gabby and Alexis Neiers shared an Instagram Live in which Gabby admitted she was involved in a Bling Ring robbery at Rachel Bilson’s house. She claims Nick Prugo and Tess Taylor were also there, but not Alexis.

“I was at Rachel Bilson’s house one of the nights that it was robbed, and I went there willingly,” Gabby confessed. “I was drunk but I’m not making any excuses because I went there willingly.”

Gabby was never charged in connection to any of the robberies, and the statute of limitations makes it impossible for her to be arrested now, despite her confession. She explained she wanted to come clean and release Alexis from keeping her secret.

“I did it for my sister so that I could allow her to release this secret that she’s been holding, release this secret that I’ve been holding,” Gabby shared. “And what I’ve come to realize was the most important is to apologize to Rachel Bilson for what I did by stealing her sense of security and safety in her own home … that’s what I stole from her more than anything.”

Instagram Lives are only visible while being recorded, unless the creator saves the recording. Alexis saved the recording, and it is still available to view on her Instagram.

Tess Taylor reacted after Alexis Neiers and her sister Gabby revealed new details about the Rachel Bilson Bling Ring robbery. Exclusive details: https://t.co/JGGhryQiS7 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 27, 2022

Tess Taylor gave a statement saying she has ‘moved on’

Tess Taylor lived with Gabby and Alexis Neiers at the time of the Bling Ring robberies. She was also their co-star on the 2010 reality show Pretty Wild, which only ran for one season and centered around Neiers’ arrest for her involvement in the Bling Ring. Like Gabby, she was never charged with any crimes related to the robberies, and Gabby’s confession is the first time she has been implicated.

Taylor was invited to participate in the Netflix documentary, but she declined, as did most other members of the Bling Ring. On Sept. 27, the day after Gabby and Alexis shared their Instagram live, Taylor released a statement to Us Weekly.

“I moved on from this long ago and it sounds like the Neiers girls have not. I feel sorry that they still want to rope me into this thing publicly,” Taylor said. “I have a beautiful life and family that mean the world to me and that is my focus today and always. Not those women. I hope they get the help/healing they need.”

RELATED: ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’: Where Is Tess Taylor Today?