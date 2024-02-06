Reality star and beauty pageant queen Kenya Moore is celebrating physical and professional transformations as she levels up her career.

Kenya Moore has been stepping out lately with noticeable confidence and joy as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star promotes her recent projects.

The 53-year-old former beauty pageant titleholder has been acting, traveling, and filming perhaps more than ever before. Check out Moore’s physical and professional transformations as she takes her career to the next level.

Kenya Moore and daughter Brooklyn attend a screening of ‘Mean Girls’ on January 09, 2024 | Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Kenya Moore and her daughter walked the pink carpet for a screening of Mean Girls in early 2024.

Miss Michigan 1993 gave birth to Brooklyn on November 4, 2018. She and her ex-husband, Marc Daly, divorced in 2021, and the separation was highlighted on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which Moore has starred in since 2012.

Kenya Moore visits The Big Tigger Morning Show on February 01, 2024 | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Moore also went public with her weight gain in 2021. The Detroit native shared that she weighed 183 pounds, a 25-pound gain during the COVID-19 quarantine period. “I don’t mind if you don’t mind,” Moore shared on her Instagram.

Since 2021, however, the 5-foot-10 model has put in the work to feel her best.

‘Abducted Off The Street’ star Kenya Moore | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Moore does not gatekeep her health habits as she shares her weight-loss journey on Instagram and beyond. Miss USA 1993 cited more veggies, more water, less sugar, and two-a-day spin classes as helping her slim down.

She joined Dancing with the Stars for season 30 in 2021 and credits the competition’s intense training schedule with snatching her figure even more.

‘Abducted Off The Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story’ stars Kenya Moore and Tiarra Monet | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now, the Kenya Moore Hair founder is leveling up her physique and resume further. Moore walked the red carpet for the premiere of her Lifetime movie, Abducted Off The Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story, in early February 2024. The reality star portrays Keisha, a mom determined to find her abducted daughter.

‘Abducted Off The Street’ star Kenya Moore | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In addition to Abducted Off The Street, Moore recently starred in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The Fox reality show tested contestants with extreme physical challenges. Moore explained on Instagram, “I pushed myself beyond my wildest dreams.”

We can imagine that her Special Forces appearance contributed to her stronger mind and body, too.