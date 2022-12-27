Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged

A wedding is in the works for two Hallmark Channel stars. When Calls the Heart cast members Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged, they revealed in a pre-Christmas social media post.

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry announced their engagement

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry in ‘Feeling Butterflies’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Courtesy Albert Camicioli/Johnson Production Group

The real-life Hallmark couple announced their happy news in a video shared on both their Instagram accounts on Dec. 23. Wallace also showed off a sparkly ring in the short video clip of them kissing. “Forever,” read the caption on the joint post.

Wallace and McGarry confirmed their relationship in November 2020. Both actors appear in the popular Hallmark series When Calls the Heart. McGarry plays Mountie Nathan Grant, while Wallace plays Fiona Miller. Both joined the show in its sixth season, which aired in 2019. They’ve also co-starred in two Hallmark movies together: Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

‘When Calls the Heart’ stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum celebrated with the newly engaged couple

Wallace and McGarry celebrated their romantic moment with two of their fellow When Calls the Heart cast members. Erin Krakow (who plays Elizabeth Thornton) and Ben Rosenbaum (who plays Mike Hickam) witnessed the proposal.

“Our forever friends found their forever! So happy for you both! Still haven’t recovered from this beautiful moment!” Krakow commented.

In a separate post on her Instagram, Krakow revealed that the couple got engaged in New York City.

“Wishing our friends @imkaylawallace & @kevin_mcgarry_w a massive CONGRATULATIONS on their engagement!!! So happy for you both and thrilled we were all able to celebrate together in the big apple!” she captioned a photo of the foursome smiling in Times Square.

“Having you both there made it so special!” McGarry replied.

“We will forever cherish your company and your photography skills during this special time,” Wallace wrote.

Other Hallmark stars congratulated Wallace and McGarry

Other When Calls the Heart actors also chimed in with their well wishes for Wallace and McGarry.

“Beautiful!!!! Congratulations,” wrote Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter on the long-running series.

“Fairytale!!!! Love you guys!” commented Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith Carter.

Other Hallmark actors, including Cindy Busby, Nikki DeLoach, and McGarry’s Wedding Veil co-star Lacey Chabert, also shared their congratulations.

Do Wallace and McGarry play a couple in ‘When Calls the Heart’?

While Wallace and McGarry’s off-screen romance is going strong, on When Calls the Heart, their characters are strictly friends. And it doesn’t sound as if that’s likely to change anytime soon. In season 9, Nathan was drawn to the new-in-town Mei Sou (Amanda Wong), while Fiona and Hickam seem to have some romantic tension of their own. While some Hearties might sense a vibe between Nathan and Fiona, Wallace has said that’s mostly wishful thinking.

“I think people might have been imagining things because of their own imagination,” Wallace told TV Fanatic earlier this year. “Fiona and Nathan are great friends, and we’ve had some fun scenes over the years together.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.