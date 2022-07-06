The Real Reason BTS’ Jin Gives Himself Crazy Hairstyles

The BTS members often change their hairstyles and hair colors. For one performance Jin even added an RJ plush to his hairstyle, wearing a flower in his ponytail for another stage. Here’s what “Worldwide Handsome” Jin said about the inspiration behind his “silly” hairdos during the Permission to Dance on Stage concerts.

Jin is the oldest member of BTS

Jin of BTS is seen on departure at Gimpo International Airport | Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Sometimes he’s car door guy, other times he’s “Worldwide Handsome.” Jin is one of the seven members of BTS. He appears on songs like “Life Goes On,” “Moon,” and “Boy With Luv,” often making ARMYs laugh with jokes and funky hairstyles.

BTS’ Jin sometimes sports silly hairstyles ‘because ARMY likes it’

Worldwide Handsome Jin is the oldest member of this K-pop group. Still, he loves to have fun with the other BTS members, joking around during V Lives and at concerts.

Jin reacted to BTS’ return to the stage during his Weverse Magazine interview. It was an understandably emotional moment for both BTS and ARMYs, especially after BigHit Entertainment canceled the Map of the Soul tour of 2020.

“When we were about to do the first concert in LA, I kept saying to the other members, ‘What if I cry while we’re up there,’” Jin said. “I tried not to become overwhelmed by that kind of sentimentality, but there were times during the concert when one of the other members would be speaking or something and I just stared out at ARMY.”

Jin explained ARMY is part of the reason why he sported a silly hairstyle at the Permission to Dance on Stage concerts. For one performance he added a flower to his poof hair. Another night he included a plush of RJ, his BT21 character.

“I do that because ARMY likes it,” Jin mentioned. “Even though it only lasts a really brief moment, they find it fun. If they’re enjoying it, I do, too. I mean, it’s rare that just one person laughs alone. We all laugh together. I was looking for that kind of mutual exchange, too.”

The BTS members appeared in several live performances post-COVID. In between rehearsing for their Las Vegas residency, this K-pop group performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“But I couldn’t do it in Las Vegas,” he added. “We were so busy getting ready that I ran out of material so I finally understood how the concert writers feel: Man, what am I going to do? I’ll have to think of something brand new when we end up doing our next tour.”

BTS’ Jin releases solo music, including ‘Super Tuna’

This artist makes fans laugh on stage and off. In 2021, Jin released a fun, summer-filled music video for “Super Tuna.” The year before, Jin debuted “Abyss” on YouTube, a song informed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music by BTS is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: BTS: Jin Felt Like a ‘Protagonist in a Novel’ During a ‘Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ Concert