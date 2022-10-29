The Real Reason Why Zac Efron Had Jaw Surgery

Zac Efron has been a mainstay in pop culture since the early 2000s, growing and evolving as an actor and a fashion icon. He has appeared in everything from action movies and major franchises to romantic dramas and independent films. Throughout his evolution, the High School Musical star has endured plenty of fan speculation, especially regarding his romantic relationships. But in recent years, there’s also been a great deal of plastic surgery buzz. In a September interview with Men’s Health, Zac Efron finally revealed he had jaw surgery.

Zac Efron rose to fame in ‘High School Musical’

Efron started as a child star, taking acting and singing lessons to perfect his craft. By the early 2000s, he had begun landing roles on various TV shows, including Firefly and ER. But Efron really burst onto the scene in the 2006 TV film High School Musical. Portraying Troy Bolton, Efron proved he had not only the acting chops to succeed in Hollywood but also the singing and dancing skills of a golden-age star.

Efron went on to appear in the remaining films in the High School Musical franchise, by which time he had become a major star. Fans loved his affable nature and boyish good looks, including a full head of shaggy hair and bright blue eyes.

Zac Efron revealed why he had jaw surgery

In recent years, while Efron’s career has remained red-hot, his looks have undergone something of a transformation. According to The Sun, he debuted his changed appearance in April 2021, showing off a shockingly defined jaw and puffier face in a video to promote Earth Day. His looks caused many to speculate that the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor had undergone plastic surgery.

In a September 2022 interview with Men’s Health, Efron opened up about his changed appearance, denying he had plastic surgery. Instead, the actor revealed he had sustained a gruesome facial injury.

Efron explained to Men’s Health that while running in his socks at home, he slipped and struck a granite fountain, knocking him out. When he came to, “his chin bone was hanging off his face,” requiring jaw surgery and physical therapy.

“The masseters just grew,” the actor said of his jaw muscles’ response to intense physical therapy. “They just got really, really big.”

Denying again he had plastic surgery, Efron said he’s aware of the online chatter, but it doesn’t bother him.

“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” he said, “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

What is the ‘Baywatch’ actor doing now?

Zac Efron hasn’t let the gossip about his changing looks affect how he approaches projects. In 2020, he debuted his Netflix series, Down to Earth With Zac Efron, a show that spotlights the star’s love for the planet and exploring new places and spaces. The series became a hit and allowed Efron to conquer the streaming medium. In addition, he has appeared in movies such as 2022’s Gold, 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and 2017’s The Greatest Showman, according to IMDb.

Efron also launched a YouTube channel in 2019. He showcases his fitness journey, exploration of the Earth, and fun family bonding moments with his brother, Dylan Efron.

It seems Zac Efron is determined to overcome the curse of the child star and find success in every new venture he tackles.

