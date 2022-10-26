Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’

Oooh, boy, the Bachelor in Paradise tea is piping hot this week! We watched two new episodes of season 8 this week, and while there was plenty of drama on the show with the women returning to the beach after The Split, the real drama was happening off-camera. It sounds like Reality Steve has had enough of Victoria Fuller. Here’s everything we know.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria was seen in Italy with Greg Grippo. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria Fuller accepts Johnny DePhillipo’s proposal during ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Fans first met Victoria during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She’s likely most remembered as the woman who went on a date with Peter only to have it crashed by her ex-friend and Peter’s ex-girlfriend. Obviously, things didn’t work out with Peter and Victoria, and now she’s in Paradise.

Victoria hit it off with a couple of the men, but she became closest with Johnny DePhillipo from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Reality Steve revealed in September that Johnny proposed to Victoria at the end of Bachelor in Paradise. She accepted, and all the signs pointed to them still being together. However, that changed over the past weekend.

(VIDEO): Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo near the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/b2MhSFl3i2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 25, 2022

Fans spotted Victoria out with Greg Grippo in Italy

Until this past weekend, everyone assumed the two couples who got engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise were still together. However, rumors started to swirl when someone on TikTok posted a clip claiming the two people in the video were Greg and Victoria. Reality Steve didn’t receive any confirmation on his own and didn’t want to contribute to the rumor mill.

The reality TV blogger wrote, “Back on Sept. 15th, I received a DM on Instagram from someone claiming they’d heard Victoria and Johnny were no longer together and that it had happened about a week earlier. When I asked questions to vet the story more, they couldn’t provide me with any proof other than they were in the know, other people knew about too, but that was the best they could do. So I never reported it.”

Reality Steve finally received confirmation about Victoria and Greg’s trip to Italy and announced it yesterday on his blog. It doesn’t seem like he thinks very much of how Victoria is handling the situation, and he said so in his Daily Roundup podcast.

“The whole thing about her being in Italy with Greg, it’s just savage all around. Whether she cheated on Johnny with Greg or not, to jet set to Rome with another guy in Bachelor Nation roughly a month after you end an engagement? She’s just not going to win many people over with that. The optics of it look terrible,” Reality Steve said.

I just wanna know if Greg’s new soul patch is on Victoria’s checklist. Asking the important questions here. pic.twitter.com/VwcipISHNo — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 26, 2022

Reality Steve called ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller out as ‘calculating’ for Greg Grippo situation

The reality TV blogger clarified that he had no personal problem with Victoria but admitted he has a hard time not viewing what she did with Greg as hurtful to Johnny.

Reality Steve continued on his podcast, “It’s savage, it’s callous, but it seems to be on brand for Victoria with what we know about her past. I’m just letting her actions speak for themselves. I don’t even have to say anything about her, just continuing to let her behavior speak for itself.”

“I think it’s savage. Can she do it? Yes. Is she physically harming anybody? No. But could she have waited until the f****** finale of Paradise aired, at least? She hasn’t even said on camera yet that she and Johnny aren’t together yet, and she’s off jet-setting to another country? She didn’t have to do it, but she did because she seems to be a very callous and calculating person. It’s just who she is,” the spoiler guru concluded.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of the drama unfold at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, which films this Friday. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Bachelor Nation updates!

