The Astounding Reason King Charles III’s Crown Travels in Its Own Car

Once King Charles III is officially coronated on May 6, 2023, he will get to wear the St. Edward’s Crown. A ruling monarch typically only wears this priceless piece of royal history during select events. When the crown is removed from its protected place at the Tower of London, it travels in its own car. What is the reason for this particular royal procedure? Here are the details.

King Charles III and the Imperial State Crown at the opening of Parliament | Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The St. Edwards’s Crown will be worn at King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles will wear the St. Edward’s Crown when crowned king of the United Kingdom. Charles’ coronation formalizes the monarch’s role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers.

Charles will wear this iconic crown, a part of a collection known as the crown jewels. These consist of the St. Edward’s Crown, the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, the Sovereign’s Orb, and the Coronation Spoon.

Before Charles, those who have worn the crown at their coronation are Charles II (1661), James II (1685), William III (1689), George V (1911), George VI (1937), and Charles III’s mother, Elizabeth II (1953). Charles III will be the seventh monarch to wear this elegant piece of royal history atop his head.

Currently, when the crown travels to and from a destination, it has its own car. The reason behind this astounding treatment of a piece of royal history is quite interesting.

Why does King Charles III’s crown have its own car?

St. Edward’s Crown on a pillow photographed in 1953 | Print Collector/Getty Images

The St. Edward’s crown is the most important and sacred of all. It is only used at the moment of crowning itself, reports the website Historial Royal Places.

The crown is placed in its own carriage or car because only the Lord Great Chamberlain, who travels with it in the same vehicle, can carry it inside Parliament. There is less of a risk of anyone else touching it if the crown travels alone in its own vehicle. The Independent reports that Lord Great Chamberlain can only touch the crown by holding the velvet cushion it sits on.

Only three people are allowed to touch the crown directly. These include Charles, the Archbishop of Canterbury, during the coronation ceremony and the Crown Jeweler.

The St. Edward’s Crown and the Imperial State Crown travel alone to the coronation and the State Opening of Parliament. The crowns are placed in vehicles alongside the Lord Great Chamberlain and armed guards.

Following the State Opening of Parliament, and Charles’ coronation, the crown jewels are returned to the Tower of London for safekeeping. They are only removed from their protective cases to be cleaned by the Crown Jeweler every January.

Will Charles wear the St. Edward’s crown after his coronation?

? Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will be performed at the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort at @Wabbey, showcasing musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.



Find out more ⬇️ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 18, 2023

Typically, monarchs do not wear the St. Edward’s Crown after their coronation. It is too valuable to be removed from its protective spot at the Tower of London for ceremonial purposes.

The St. Edward’s crown has four crosses-pattée, a cross with four arms that narrows toward the center. This is a type of Christian cross that appears in early medieval art. The crown also contains four fleurs-de-lis and two arches.

It comprises a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets, topazes, and tourmalines. The crown has a velvet cap with an ermine fur band.

After his coronation, Charles will wear the Imperial State Crown when greeting people from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The Imperial State Crown is also used for other royal events, including the yearly opening of Parliament.

According to Historical Royal Places, the Imperial State crown is priceless. The symbol of the British royal family’s power and dignity is made of gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

It also includes the Black Prince’s Ruby, the Stuart Sapphire, and the Cullinan II diamond. St. Edward’s Sapphire, set in the center of the cross, was said to have been worn in a ring by St Edward the Confessor and discovered in his tomb in 1163.

Prince Charles will be coronated on May 6, 2023, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who will be crowned Queen Consort. Their ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.