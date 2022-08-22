Reba McEntire Says Dolly Parton Was ‘Raised Right’

Country music stars Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have finally teamed up for McEntire’s new album, “Revived, Remixed, Revisited.” The album, which was released in 2021 is a three-album boxed set that features a duet by McEntire and Parton.

In a recent interview, McEntire comments on her and Parton’s collaboration, swooning over her duet-mate and saying that Parton was “raised right.”

Dolly Parton is ‘so approachable,’ says fellow country star, Reba McEntire

When asked what it was like to work with Parton, McEntire tells Absolute Radio, “To me Dolly is so warm, so witty, so approachable… She’s just like a girlfriend — like your buddy.”

In fact, Parton and McEntire have a compelling history. Following a deadly plane crash that resulted in the loss of much of McEntire’s band in 1991, Parton stepped up. The country star offered McEntire her band in an effort to get McEntire to return to making music.

Considering this, it is somewhat shocking that it has taken them this long to work together. It also makes sense that McEntire would cherish the opportunity to work with her friend.

“She’s an incredible woman,” McEntire continues to Absolute Radio. “She’s done so much in her life, but if you just sat and talked to her, you’d never know all of the things she’s done and the accolades — you’d never learn that from her, you would just know that you’re talking to a very warm, loving person.”

“She was raised right,” McEntire concludes near the end of the interview, still smiling at the thought of Parton.

Dolly Parton’s humble beginnings

Raised poor in the mountains of Tennessee, Dolly Parton comes from extremely humble beginnings. She tells USA Today that the doctor who delivered her rode to her family’s homestead on horseback. They were paid for helping with her birth with a sack of cornmeal. Parton spent her childhood surrounded by her 11 siblings, bathing in the local river, and singing to chickens and pigs.

Parton was on the airwaves before her family home had electricity and a radio to hear her on. She was on television before her family could watch her onscreen. By the age of 13, Parton was being introduced at the Grand Old Opry by Johnny Cash. By 1971, she had her first number one hit—the first of 25 No. 1 hits for Parton.

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton’s new duet, ‘Does He Love You’

Both women have spent many years spent dominating the country music charts in their solo careers. Now, McEntire and Parton have finally teamed up to make music together. The project was born of McEntire’s new three-album boxed set titled, “Revised, Remixed, Revisited,” and features Parton joining McEntire on the song, “Does He Love You.”

As part of McEntire’s “Revisited” album, the song is a new version of her 1993 hit that she recorded and performed with Linda Davis. While the original version of the song was described by McEntire (to Billboard) as “catfight city,” McEntire describes her and Parton’s new version as “confrontation on valium.”

In the music video for “Does He Love You,” McEntire and Parton are seen laughing together and forgoing their fictional fight over a man. Instead, they opt for female friendship — a tribute to the powerful feminist icons they are.

