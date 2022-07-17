Ree Drummond’s Chicken Curry in a Hurry

If you’re craving a curry meal, Food Network star Ree Drummond has exactly what you need in her Chicken Curry in a Hurry recipe.

With potato, coconut milk, mango and, of course, chicken, The Pioneer Woman star’s dish is the aromatic, elegant, and quick meal you want when that curry hankering hits you.

Ree Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Drummond’s curry meal is a plate for the senses

Her ready-in-a-snap curry calls for salted butter, minced garlic, diced onion, peeled and diced sweet potato, curry powder, coconut milk, chicken broth, honey, kosher salt, rotisserie chicken meat, cilantro leaves, hot sauce, lime juice, and diced mango.

On her Pioneer Woman website, Drummond said of her similar meal, Trinidadian Curry Chicken, “Oh, this was an absolute treat. There are so many things you can do to dress this up—if I’d had a jalapeno or two, I would have sliced them and added them in. … if the mixture winds up being too salty, you can add in more tomatoes. If it’s bland, cook down the sauce a little more.”

The culinary star’s chicken curry recipe is ready to serve quickly

To get started on this speedy curry in a skillet, the Oklahoma resident says to cook the garlic, onion, and sweet potato in the butter. Add the curry powder, continuing to cook the mixture. The heat is lowered to medium and the milk and broth are stirred in, followed by the honey and salt.

The chicken is nestled and coated in the sauce, which should be simmering and continue to do so for about three minutes. Remove it from the heat and stir in the cilantro, hot sauce, and lime juice. Drummond suggests serving with the mango cubes and lime wedges.

How’s that for curry in a hurry? Get the complete recipe and reviews on Food Network’s site.

Reviewers were dazzled by Drummond’s flavorful curry chicken

With all the various flavors in this dish, it’s easy to see why home cooks were so wowed by the Food Network star’s quick and impressive meal.

One person urged others trying this dish to not skip the diced mango garnish: “This was majorly delicious! So many levels of taste from sweet and then all of a sudden the taste of cilantro, then the final hint of spicy. … I was tempted to not go to the effort of getting the mango for the finish, but my husband said, ‘Well, if Ree put it there then we should do it.’ I’m SO glad we did because it really added to the taste!”

Another reviewer confirmed that this meal really does come together super quickly: “This is quick and easy! I add carrots and celery to the recipe and a little extra curry. I’ve made this a few times now and it always comes out great. I’ve served with either rice, naan bread, or bean thread (cellophane) noodles.”

Lastly, this home cook wrote, “This was super easy and had tons of flavor, I also put it over rice. Loved the sweet potatoes, the combo of flavors was excellent. Added bonus, I already had all the ingredients to make it. Will be adding this to the rotation.”

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Said Chickpea Curry Is Her Favorite Pantry Recipe