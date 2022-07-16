Ree Drummond’s Crunchy, Crispy, and Tangy Coleslaw Recipes

One of the culinary world’s most simple recipes, and most satisfying, has to be the humble, yet oh-so-good, coleslaw.

Food Network star Ree Drummond has quite a few versions of the classic dish, proving that it doesn’t always have to be just cabbage and mayo on the ingredients list.

Ree Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Ree Drummond’s Apple and Celery Slaw

While thinly cut celery and green apple are the stars of this slaw from The Pioneer Woman star, both green and purple cabbages give it its body. Diced jalapeno and a dusting of cayenne pepper deliver a subtle kick with each bite.

Rounding the salad out is a flavorful dressing of olive oil, Dijon mustard, sugar, white vinegar, cilantro leaves, and celery salt.

Reviewers were impressed, with one home cook reporting, “I made this for a potluck and it went over like crazy! Absolutely delicious and very easy to make. I’ll absolutely be making this again. It’s a great change of pace from your typical slaw. The dressing is fantastic! I actually made a double batch and reserved 1/2 for regular lettuce salads.”

The Food Network host’s Cilantro Slaw

With two whole cups of “barely chopped” cilantro, it’s clear from the start that the pronounced flavor of the herb carries Drummond’s Cilantro Slaw. Thinly sliced green and purple cabbages are the only other produce in Drummond’s dish dressed with a mayo-based sauce in which the Big Bad Budget Battle host calls for two cups of milk.

Reviewers took issue with the large quantity of milk, posting comments such as “mostly cabbage in a milk-bath,” and “the cabbage looked like it was swimming in milk, which it was.”

One reviewer noted that they had “crosschecked with the Pioneer Woman website recipe, which calls for 1/2 cup of milk,” not two cups, as the Food Network site stated on the ingredients list. This seemed to make all the difference in home cooks’ reviews of Drummond’s recipe.

“My husband has never, ever, liked the traditional slaw I have always made. He loved this slaw. He told me to always use this recipe for slaw. I loved it too,” one person wrote.

The ultimate Classic Coleslaw from Ree Drummond

There’s just no way the mother of four’s coleslaw recipes can be discussed without mentioning her classic recipe. With carrots, cabbage, and the beloved mayo dressing loved by so many, this coleslaw is a winner, as quite a few Food Network reviewers confirmed.

“My family and I loved this. You can add or remove or lessen a few things if something not your fave but still good. My 2-year old will eat this like the recipie says as if he was eating potato chips. (He is a very picky eater),” one person wrote.

Try one of Ree Drummond’s delicious slaws alongside her Spicy Pop Pulled Pork.

Drummond’s Chipotle Slaw

This spicy slaw from Drummond is much like her Cilantro Slaw with the addition, as its name states, of chopped chipotle peppers in adobo. A generous amount of cilantro leaves are added “just before serving.”

While some home cooks weren’t ga-ga for this salad, others who enjoy heat in their slaws raved about it on Food Network’s site, as one person wrote: “The flavor that the Chipotle peppers and cilantro bring to this slaw are so delicious. It tastes fresh even when served the next day. … Great side dish for pulled pork sandwiches.”

You can’t go wrong with one of Ree Drummond’s quick, easy, and delicious coleslaw recipes for your next gathering, or as a simple, hearty side dish.

