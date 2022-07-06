Ree Drummond’s Meatball and Polenta Casserole Gets Done in ‘Less Than an Hour’

Food Network star Ree Drummond’s Meatball and Polenta Casserole is the ultimate comfort food meal.

The rich cornmeal porridge pairs perfectly with the hearty, saucy meatballs for a satisfying meal from The Pioneer Woman star that will become a regular on your dinner rotation.

Ree Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Drummond’s meatball and polenta casserole is ‘a really darn delicious dinner’

In her cookbook The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy, Drummond wrote of her quick recipe’s lack of complication, making it a great pick for a weeknight meal.

“My gosh, is this an amazing casserole!,” she writes. “Now, trust me–there are a few steps, but there are also a few shortcuts that turn what could be an incredibly complicated dish into a really darn delicious dinner in less than an hour.”

And one of those shortcuts includes packaged meatballs and polenta: “Preformed meatballs (my favorite new item from the meat department), premade polenta, and a couple of pan-saving (and time-saving) steps will make this a favorite of yours! It sure is a favorite of mine.”

Instead of packaged meatballs, try Ree Drummond’s Freezer Meatballs in her Meatball and Polenta Casserole.

The culinary personality’s meal is super easy to make

Drummond’s casserole calls for a can of diced tomatoes, minced garlic cloves, olive oil, torn fresh basil leaves, fresh oregano leaves, uncooked store-bought meatballs, salted butter, thinly sliced onion, a tube of polenta, ricotta cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, and heavy cream.

She notes that home cooks can also, naturally, use their “own from-scratch meatballs” in the recipe. For serving, Drummond recommends a tossed salad and garlic bread on the side.

The meatballs, basil, and oregano leaves are placed in a 13 x 9 pan and baked in a 425-degree F oven for 15 minutes. While the meatballs are baking, the butter is melted in a skillet and the onion is cooked “until they start to turn translucent” along with more oregano.

At this point, Drummond says to “crumble in the polenta,” or if it’s too firm, it can be grated with a large grater. The ricotta is melted in the skillet and the Parmesan cheese is stirred in, along with the cream. Drummond notes that once it has the “consistency of mashed potatoes,” it’s poured into the pan the meatballs were in (the meatballs are first moved into a bowl).

Place the meatballs in the pan over the polenta, add some Parmesan and bake it all for about 30 minutes.

Get the complete recipe in Drummond’s The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy cookbook or on Food Network’s site, along with reviews and video.

Reviewers loved Drummond’s easy meatball and polenta casserole

Home cooks on Food Network’s site chimed in to state how delicious Ree Drummond’s casserole was.

“I made this recipe tonight and it turned out delicious! It’s my first time making polenta. I cut the recipe in half because we have a smaller family but I would make this again,” one person wrote.

Another reviewer said, “I made it according to directions. I couldn’t believe how rich the polenta was! The sauce was great too and the meatballs were ok. I loved having an extra pan to throw in the freezer.”

RELATED: Ree Drummond’s Freezer Meatballs are the Ultimate Time-Saving, Satisfying, Anytime Dish