Ree Drummond’s Supreme Pizza Lasagna Is an Epic Mashup of Two Classic Italian Dishes

Pizza and lasagna join forces in Food Network star Ree Drummond’s epic casserole recipe starring the two crowd-pleasing meals.

The Pioneer Woman host’s meaty dish is also teeming with cheese and veggies for a hearty meal that will satisfy even the pickiest eaters at the table.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Pioneer Woman’s dish is a show-stopping casserole

As can be expected in a recipe that encompasses both pizza and lasagna, the ingredients list is quite impressive.

Drummond’s casserole calls for Italian sausage, ground beef, sliced pepperoni, sliced mushrooms, minced garlic, diced bell peppers, diced onion, canned whole tomatoes, canned tomato paste, prepared pesto, minced fresh parsley, red pepper flakes, sliced black olives, whole-milk ricotta, beaten eggs, grated Parmesan cheese, lasagna noodles, and sliced fresh mozzarella.

She notes that the lasagna can be made ahead of time and either refrigerated or frozen. Either way, it should be stored unbaked. When you’re ready to serve it, just thaw it and then bake.

Ree Drummond’s Supreme Pizza Lasagna comes together easily

Drummond browns the ground beef and sausage along with the pepperoni (“Because I thought that would make it really like a pizza,” she says in the Food Network video, link below, for this recipe), and it’s all plated and set aside.

In addition to the pepperoni giving this casserole an absolute pizza profile, the culinary personality says, “I’ve got a whole bunch of vegetables because I’ve pretty much picked everything that’s on a supreme pizza.”

All of the vegetables are sauteed in the pan the meats were browned in: “I just need to cook the veggies until they start to cook down and get some nice color on them.”

She adds the tomatoes, pesto, and tomato paste to the meat sauce (“I love tomato paste because whatever you’re cooking, it tastes like you’ve been cooking it for hours”) and it’s simmered for about half an hour. The seasoning is added, and this lasagna is ready to assemble in a “large, rectangular baking dish,” alternating layers of meaty tomato sauce, ricotta/egg/mozzarella mixture, and of course, the lasagna noodles.

It’s placed in a 350-degree F oven for about 40 minutes or until it’s bubbling.

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site.

Reviewers were wowed by Drummond’s over-the-top lasagna

On their own, pizza and lasagna will for sure draw a crowd. But with The Pioneer Woman star’s supreme pizza lasagna, this dish is the best of both worlds, as reviewers on Food Network’s site noted.

“Absolutely wonderful! What a great idea. We get tired of the same old Italian lasagna. My picky grandchildren loved it. You go girl!,” one home cook wrote.

Another person gushed over Drummond’s creation: “I tell you right here and now there has never been a better-tasting lasagna sauce, on the face of this earth. *hands in the air* AMEN!!”

Lastly, a reviewer pointed out that the quantities can be decreased if your crowd isn’t especially large. “This was amazing! My husband loved it and wanted to eat almost all of it. Definitely going in dinner favorites. Note: I cut the recipe in half because it’s only 3 of us and I still had leftovers for lunch the next day,” they wrote.

