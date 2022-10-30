Reese Witherspoon Said She ‘Wanted to Be Dolly Parton’ and Was ‘Obsessed’ With the Singer

Dolly Parton has a massive fan following, and actor Reese Witherspoon is one of her biggest admirers. The two stars are working on a project together, and Parton once commented on the possibility of Witherspoon playing her in a movie. Here’s what Witherspoon and Parton said about each other and their upcoming collaboration.

(L-R) Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon admitted she ‘wanted to be Dolly Parton’

Multi-talented actor Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to singing in movies. She won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award for her portrayal of June Carter in the 2005 movie Walk the Line. She also performed songs by Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in the movie Sing.

When the Golden Globes asked Witherspoon how important music was for her creativity, the actor said she was inspired by beloved singer Dolly Parton. “When I was young I wanted to be Dolly Parton,” she said with a big smile. “I think music helps me to get into different roles and it motivates you, and it can transform how you feel about being in a particular place and it’s very transporting I think.”

And in an interview promoting Walk the Line, Witherspoon reportedly said, “Well I always wanted to be Dolly Parton when I was a little girl. I was obsessed with her.”

Reese Witherspoon turns 45 #OnThisDay. She had her breakthrough with 'Cruel Intentions' (1999) and 'Legally Blonde' (2001). Having won numerous awards, including an Oscar for 'Walk the Line' (2005), she ranks among Hollywood's most successful actors. pic.twitter.com/m9IbHllzAl — DW Culture (@dw_culture) March 22, 2021

Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton teamed up for a movie

Dolly Parton collaborated with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello sunshine media company for a movie adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, Run, Rose Run.

“James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” Parton said in a statement (per USA Today).

Witherspoon also gave a statement about the project. “Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere,” the Cruel Intentions star said. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Witherspoon also expressed her excitement to work with the “9 to 5” singer on Instagram. “Dreams really do come true!” she captioned a photo of herself holding Parton’s book. “I’m so grateful to Dolly & James for trusting us with their vision to bring this special story to life.”

Few people in this world have touched my heart like Dolly. She has been my inspiration all my life. A beautiful spirit. Help me wish @DollyParton Happy Birthday! In honor of this Southern gal, 100% of today’s profits at @draperjames will go to Dolly’s charity, @dollyslibrary! pic.twitter.com/5wdzBUhe8t — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 19, 2018

The singer said the film star would have to make 1 big change to play her in a movie

Dolly Parton shared that she might make a movie about her life. During an appearance on the Mr. Nashville Talks radio show, Parton said she would want more than one actor to play her.

“You have to have at least two Dollys, well three Dollys really,” the singer explained. “You have to have the little Dolly, we’d have to have the medium one, and now that I’ve lived long enough to be older, I might play myself as my old self. I don’t know, but anyhow, there’s many ways to do it.”

She has also commented on the possibility of Reese Witherspoon playing her, but Parton said the Oscar winner would have to make one big change to get the role.

“There were rumors about Reese Witherspoon being up for the role,” Parton told PopSugar. “But we’d have to get her a big old boob job or a big old bra.”

