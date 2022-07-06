Regé-Jean Page Steals the Show at the ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ UK Premiere

Regé-Jean Page wasn’t in Bridgerton Season 2, but that doesn’t mean fans are any less obsessed with him. He’s known for his breakout role in the Shondaland Netflix period drama, but fans want to see anything he’s in – even if it’s only pictures of him at a red carpet event. At the Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder UK premiere, Page went out of his way to take selfies with fans, and we’re all here for it.

Regé-Jean Page stopped to take selfies with fans at the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ UK Premiere

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page attended the UK Gala screening of Thor: Love and Thunder in London, England, on July 5, 2022. The videos and photos of Page at the viewing quickly began trending on Twitter. In one video captured by TikTok user Iconic.Fede, Page pauses with fans to jump in each selfie on his way down the blue carpet. He stopped multiple times and even returned to one fan when they called his name.

https://www.tiktok.com/@iconic.fede/video/7117010944496094469?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6992655869326394885

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Series Author, Julia Quinn, Often Teases Friends About Meeting Regé-Jean Page

“Regé Jean Page going above and beyond to take selfies with the fans at the Thor Love & Thunder UK Gala Screening,” the caption on TikTok reads.

His photos on Getty Images are iconic. He laughs, smiles, acts serious and gives the regency pose in seconds. Numerous fans shared the pictures on social media after the event to the point that his name shot to the top of Twitter’s trending topics.

Is Regé-Jean Page in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

Regé-Jean Page | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

No, Regé-Jean Page is not in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. He was one of several special guests to attend the screening. Others included Serena Williams and Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein. After the premiere, photographers also captured photos of Page heading to the after-party at the Soho House in London.

Regé-Jean Page loves to take iconic photos for fans

The Thor: Love and Thunder premiere wasn’t the first time photographers captured Regé-Jean Page posing for adorable photos. It’s something he does at nearly every event he attends. Page recently shared a slow-motion video of himself winking at photographers and fans at the Met Gala in May 2022.

RELATED: Regé-Jean Page Shuts Down Rumors He’s Returning to ‘Bridgerton’ for Season 3

Page’s new movie hits Netflix on July 22, 2022

If you’re disappointed that Page isn’t in Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s a short time until you can see the Bridgerton star in another movie. The Gray Man hits select theaters on July 15 and then Netflix on July 22. The thriller produced by the Russo Brothers stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, and Julia Butters alongside Page.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022.

RELATED: How ‘Bridgerton’ Reminds Regé-Jean Page of ‘Every Relationship’ He’s ‘Ever Had’