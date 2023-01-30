Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead

Ant Anstead posted a rare photo of Renée Zellweger, and fans hardly recognized the award-winning actor. Here’s what Zellweger’s boyfriend posted and what fans said about the movie star.

Ant Anstead shared a rare photo of his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger

Actor Renée Zellweger and TV presenter Ant Anstead have been dating since June 2021, following Anstead’s divorce from HGTV star Christina Hall. The couple lives in separate homes across the street from each other in Laguna Beach, California.

Zellweger has spoken in the past about her avoidance of social media, and she keeps most of her personal life private. But on Friday, Jan. 27, Anstead shared a rare Instagram photo of the Oscar winner.

The blurry image showed the Wheeler Dealers host with his arms around Zellweger. They stood outside at night beneath a string of lights. Anstead gazed down at his girlfriend with a smile on his face.

“Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights,” he captioned the photo, adding the red heart and shooting star emojis.

Fans could hardly recognize Renée Zellweger in the new photo with her boyfriend Ant Anstead

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger fans loved seeing a rare photo of the couple, but many said they barely recognized the actor. They took to the comments section of Anstead’s Instagram post to comment on his girlfriend’s appearance.

“Doesn’t look like Renée to me. Just sayin’,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Doesn’t look like her at all.”

“Is that Rene, I thought she had blonde hair,” said one fan, while another wrote, “Just doesn’t look like Renée [shrug emoji].”

Some fans even speculated that Anstead and Zellweger’s relationship had ended, and he was introducing the world to his new partner. “A new lady in your life….nice,” one fan wrote.

The award-winning actor has addressed gossip about her appearance in the past

Renée Zellweger’s appearance has been a hot topic in the past – after all, the actor has undergone significant physical transformations for her film roles.

She addressed the rumors surrounding her changing looks in a 2014 statement to People. “I’m glad folks think I look different! I’m living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I’m thrilled that perhaps it shows,” Zellweger said.

“My friends say that I look peaceful. I am healthy,” Zellweger continued. “For a long time I wasn’t doing such a good job with that. I took on a schedule that is not realistically sustainable and didn’t allow for taking care of myself. Rather than stopping to recalibrate, I kept running until I was depleted and made bad choices about how to conceal the exhaustion. I was aware of the chaos and finally chose different things.”

She concluded, “People don’t know me [as] healthy for a while. Perhaps I look different. Who doesn’t as they get older?! Ha. But I am different. I’m happy.”