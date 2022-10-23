‘Renovation Island’: 5 Facts About Caerula Mar Club

HGTV’s Renovation Island follows Sarah and Bryan Baeumler as they renovate and run their Bahamas resort, Caerula Mar Club. The luxurious boutique hotel is a dream vacation destination. Here are some facts about Caerula Mar, which was included on Travel + Leisure’s 2021 “it list” of best new hotels in the world.

Sarah and Bryan Baeumler spent $2 million to buy their ‘Renovation Island’ resort

Bryan and Sarah’s Renovation Island journey began on a whim. While on a vacation with their family, they stumbled upon a decrepit, vacant hotel that had been shuttered for the past 10 years. Where most people would have seen a mess, they saw potential. The Baeumlers plunked down $2 million to buy the former Emerald Palms Hotel.

But the $2 million price tag was just a sliver of the total cost of getting the hotel up and running. In the end, the Baeumlers sunk more than $10 million into the massive project.

The Baeumlers’ resort is located on South Andros Island

The Bahamas is a popular vacation destination. But few people head to South Andros Island, where Caerula Mar Club is located. Though the island is the largest in the Bahamas, it’s home to only a handful of resorts and has a population of just 2,000 people.

South Andros is about 150 miles east of Miami. It’s a 20-minute flight from Nassau to the Congo Town Airport. A flight from Fort Lauderdale to the island takes about an hour.

Caerula Mar Club has 18 rooms and five private villas

Caerula Mar Club is the definition of a boutique resort. There are 18 clubhouse suite rooms, as well as five private villas. Clubhouse suites range from $425 to $555 per night during the low season and $535 to $690 per night in the high season. Signature Collection suites and villas are $690 to $1,260 per night in the low season and $865 to $1,570 per night in the high season.

Sarah Baeumler was in charge of designing the resort

While Bryan handled much of the down-and-dirty construction and renovation work on Caerula Mar, Sarah took charge of designing the resort, which has an elegant but relaxed beachy vibe.

“[T]he interiors, furnishings, and artwork showcase the island’s natural beauty in its truest form,” Sarah told Preferred Publishing, “We opted for a warm aesthetic with touches like crisp white linens, understated furnishings, and fixtures that evoke elements of barefoot luxury and life on the water.”

You can buy out the entire resort for your wedding

Looking for the perfect spot for your big day? Caerula Mar Club might be the ideal spot for a destination wedding. The resort offers several packages, from intimate vow renewals and weddings to more elaborate affairs for up to 60 guests. You can even buy out the entire resort for your celebration.

For a truly memorable wedding, couples can opt for the “Beachfront Bliss in the Bahamas” package. It includes roundtrip, private jet transportation for the couple and eight guests, three nights in a villa for the couple, three nights of accommodations for all guests in a Classic Clubhouse Suite, some meals, and a wedding ceremony, reception, cake, and flowers. Prices range from $70,000 to $110,000, depending on where the flight originates.

New episodes of Renovation Island air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

