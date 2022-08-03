‘Renovation Island’: Caerula Mar Club Is Offering a Special Discount on Fall Stays

HGTV’s Renovation Island offers an inside look at the inner working of Caerula Mar Club. Bryan Baeumler and his family have transformed the run-down Bahamas hotel into a luxurious island retreat. The boutique property has won praise from both visitors and hotel critics, who’ve been charmed by its laid-back vibe and high-end amenities. Of course, staying at such a luxe spot comes at a price. But right now, a special fall promotion is making a trip to Caerula Mar Club a bit more affordable.

Get a discount on your ‘Renovation Island’ resort stay

Renovation Island fans who want to experience the Baeumlers’ resort in person are in luck. The hotel is currently running an autumn getaway special with some pretty sweet perks.

Guests who make a new, direct booking between August 2 and October 1, 2022, for a five-night stay between November 1 and December 23, 2022, will receive one night free. Stay longer than five nights and you’ll also receive a daily $100 resort credit for dining, activities, and more.

Right now, you can also score a discount on travel to the resort, which is located on South Andros Island. Caerula Mar Club guests can get a 10% discount on flights Maker’s Air between Fort Lauderdale and Congo Town.

For full details on the promotion (including restrictions), check out the Caerula Mar Club website.

How much does it cost to stay at Caerula Mar Club?

Even with a discount, a stay at Caerula Mar Club doesn’t come cheap. The intimate oceanfront resort has just 18 suites and five private villas. Clubhouse suites start at $425 per night during the low season. Meanwhile, a stay in one of the resort’s breathtaking villas can cost upwards of $1,500 per night during the high season. Holiday rates during the two weeks over Christmas and New Year’s are even higher. Rates don’t include meals and activities (such as bone fishing and diving), which must be purchased separately.

Caerula Mar Club’s amenities include three on-site dining options as well as a fitness room, spa, lounge and game room, and boutique. Guests can borrow bicycles to explore the surrounding area or make use of complimentary paddleboards, kayaks, and snorkeling equipment.

What reviewers are saying about Caerula Mar Club

Those who’ve visited Caerula Mar Club have praised the resort in online reviews.

“It truly is a little home away from home,” wrote one fan of the show in a TripAdvisor review. “The resort is lovely.”

“Never have we experienced such blissful views, generous people, and exciting adventures,” commented another person who spent their honeymoon at the beachfront resort, adding that both Bryan and Sarah Baeumler were “exactly as cool as you think they are.”

New episodes of Renovation Island air Sundays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

