‘Renovation Island’: HGTV Likely Spending Over $500,000 Per Season

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler have dumped millions of dollars into the resort seen on HGTV’s hit reality series, Renovation Island. The series shows how the Baeumler family purchased the Bahamas resort and turned it into a destination many fans would love to visit. And it looks like HGTV also invested millions into the show to get it off the ground.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler invested a lot of money in Caerula Mar Club

Sarah Baeumler and Bryan Baeumler from ‘Renovation Island’ | Cityline via YouTube

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are now known as the king and queen of Renovation Island, but it didn’t always start that way. Before the HGTV series took off, Bryan ran an air-cargo business. He then transitioned into TV shows before hitting the jackpot with their current series. The couple moved from Canada to the Bahamas to renovate what is now known as Caerula Mar Club.

How much did the couple invest? According to Country Living, they put $10 million into renovating the island and transforming the existing rundown resort.

Bryan and Sarah were particularly passionate about this project from a sustainability standpoint. “Sustainability and environmental preservation are incredibly important to us, not just in the construction phase, but in everything we do — from sourcing ingredients for our restaurants to selecting our tour partners and establishing relationships with employees and suppliers,” Bryan explained to Travel Weekly, according to HGTV.

HGTV is likely spending around $650,000 per season of ‘Renovation Island’

It’s not just Bryan and Sarah Baeumler dumping a ton of money into Renovation Island. Country Living reports HGTV likely spends about $650,000 per season on the show.

This estimate is based on HGTV’s spending on producing House Hunters episodes. One episode of House Hunters costs the network between $45,000 to $50,000 to produce. Using this same price range, a 13-episode season of Renovation Island costs the network a ton of money.

Part of HGTV’s money also goes to paying the Baeumlers for appearing on the show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bryan and Sarah’s net worth is around $20 million. The couple likely makes most of their money from the show now, but Sarah also has her own lifestyle brand that pulls in an income. Her brand includes products and services for creating unique designs.

Is ‘Renovation Island’ open in 2022?

The young Canadian couple behind RENOVATION ISLAND finally open their new resort in the Bahamas against all odds via Forbes https://t.co/e3yyJQvBI2 pic.twitter.com/oKx6BoVKPW — Jim Dobson (@TheLuxeWorld) September 1, 2020

With so much money poured into Renovation Island, is Caerula Mar Club open in 2022?

The resort is currently open for booking. The website notes there’s a 2022 Thanksgiving sale happening. Travelers who book four or more nights at Caerula Mar Club get 10% off their accommodations, plus a $100 resort credit.

It’s nice to see the resort reopen following the shutdown in 2020 due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The pandemic temporarily caused the Baeumlers to shut down the resort in March of that year. The year prior, Hurricane Dorian also affected the business. While the resort was left standing after the hurricane, many of the employees were not left unscathed, thus causing issues with their staff. The doors reopened after the hurricane in February 2020.

Hopefully, the Baeumlers can continue to keep the doors open for guests hoping to visit the Caerula Mar Club in the future.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Renovation Island’: How to Book a Stay at Caerula Mar Club Resort