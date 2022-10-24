‘Renovation Island’: Where Is the HGTV Show Filmed?

HGTV’s Renovation Island resort chronicles the adventures of Bryan Baeumler and his family as they renovate and run a run-down resort in the Bahamas. It offers viewers an inside look at the family’s boutique hotel, Caerula Mar Club, as well as their life in Florida, which they recently relocated to from Canada. Here’s what we know about where the show is filmed.

The ‘Renovation Island’ resort is located on South Andros Island

Sarah and Bryan look over plans | HGTV

​​RELATED: ‘Renovation Island’: Bryan Baeumler Makes the Case for Selling Caerula Mar

Caerula Mar Club is located on South Andros Island in the Bahamas. Though it’s one of the largest islands in the Bahamas, South Andros is also one of the least populated and least visited. In fact, the Renovation Island resort is one of just a handful of hotels on the island.

The first few seasons of Renovation Island focused almost exclusively on the Baeumler’s efforts to renovate the hotel – which they purchased for $2 million – and deal with unexpected setbacks such as Hurricane Dorian and the coronavirus pandemic. Filming took place at the family’s resort on South Andros. Want to see Caerula Mar Club for yourself? The resort is currently accepting reservations.

The Baeumlers own a home in Wellington, Florida

The Baeumlers are from Canada. But in Renovation Island Season 3, Bryan and his wife Sarah (who have four children) made the huge decision to move the entire family to Florida so that they could be closer to the resort. They sold their custom-built home in Canada and purchased a house in Wellington, Florida.

The 40-year-old ranch-style house was a great fit for the Baeumlers in many ways. It was close to the stables where their children go horseback riding. And the community had an airstrip, which meant that Bryan could easily fly back and forth from Florida to the Bahamas. But the 4,500-square-foot home did require some serious updates. Unsurprisingly, those renovations are taking a bit longer than expected. In the meantime, the family of six has been living out of an RV. Much of the show’s third season was filmed in Florida and chronicles the Baeumer’s renovations of their new house.

Bryan recently renovated a vacation home in West Palm Beach

As if running a resort and doing a massive home update wasn’t enough, Bryan also decided to take on a new project in Renovation Island Season 3. Along with some business partners, he purchased a vintage home in West Palm Beach, Florida. A quick, six-week renovation – which was seen on the show – transformed the dated house into a charming vacation rental. It is currently available on Airbnb, starting at $350 per night.

New episodes of Renovation Island air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Renovation Island’ Stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler to Compete on ‘Rock the Block’ Season 4