‘Renovation Island’: You Can Rent Bryan and Sarah Baeumler’s Florida Vacation Home on Airbnb

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler aren’t ones to shy away from a challenge. The stars of HGTV’s Renovation Island aren’t just the owners of a luxurious Bahamas resort, Caerula Mar Club, which they spent years renovating. They also run multiple other businesses and are in the middle of doing a massive update to their new home in Wellington, Florida. On top of all that, they decided to buy and renovate a vacation home, which is now available to rent on Airbnb.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler added an Airbnb to the mix on this season of ‘Renovation Island’

On a recent episode of Renovation Island, Bryan revealed that he and some of his business partners had decided to purchase their first vacation rental house. The bright green bungalow with an “old school Florida vibe” wouldn’t require too much work to transform into the perfect affordable vacation rental, he said.

“It’s a great little house as it is,” he said. He explained that he hoped to complete the entire renovation in just six weeks.

“Ideally, this is the first of many vacation rental homes down here,” Bryan said.

“I think this is a really interesting project and that’s probably why Bryan was attracted to it,” Sarah said. “Compared to the size and scale of the hotel that was sort of a long investment in time and financial resources, this is something that’s quick and relatively simple.”

The Baeumler’s vacation rental costs $350 per night

Bryan and his team completed the vacation rental renovation on schedule. Now, the home in West Palm Beach is now available to rent on Airbnb, he recently shared on Facebook.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home – dubbed the “Paradise Palm Bungalow” – sleeps up to eight people. It has a private backyard pool, terrazzo floors, a screened-in porch, outdoor dining area, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Rental costs start at $350 per night, plus cleaning and service fees. Peak season stays can cost as much as $550 per night.

Some ‘Renovation Island’ fans think the Airbnb is too expensive

When Bryan posted about the Renovation Island Airbnb on Facebook, his fans were quick to share their opinions on the vacation rental. Many people felt the cost of the rental was too high, especially given that Bryan had said he wanted the property to be affordable.

“It’s too bad that you think this affordable,” one person commented.

“Very nice but I think he’s thinking affordable in a different way that I am,” another wrote.

However, other people defended Bryan. They argued that the nightly price for the vacation rental home was in line with what you’d pay for similar properties in the area.

“You are spot on with prices … this is a steal,” one wrote. “People just need to get out of their houses more.”

New episodes of Renovation Island air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

