‘Renovation Island’: Sarah Baeumler Talks Overcoming ‘Hurdles’ in Her Marriage to Bryan Baeumler

HGTV fans love Renovation Island, as it shows how married couple Bryan and Sarah Baeumler took on the task of restoring an entire island. The Canadian natives risked it all to move their family down to the Bahamas in the hopes of making the Caerula Del Mar resort into something fantastic. And Sarah reflected on what it’s like working side by side with her husband. Here’s what she said about the “hurdles.”

Bryan Baeumler and Sarah Baeumler started ‘Renovation Island’ in 2017

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler met way before Renovation Island was ever on the table. According to HGTV, the couple met back in high school in 1991, but their romance didn’t flourish until 2001. The couple went on their first date, and the rest was history. Bryan proposed to Sarah while on a trip to Nova Scotia in 2004. While the day was full of mishaps, Sarah happily accepted the proposal. They tied the knot that same year and had four children down the road.

Neither Bryan nor Sarah grew up in show business, but they both earned TV deals in adulthood. By 2017, they took on Renovation Island as a couple. Bryan and Sarah spent $2 million purchasing the abandoned resort in the Bahamas, and so far, it seems to be paying off. The show began airing on HGTV Canada in 2019, and it’s going strong into 2022.

She talks about overcoming ‘hurdles’ in her marriage, as she’s married to her business partner

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler seem to make excellent business partners. But partnering with your spouse certainly has its ups and downs. Sarah spoke to Millionairess Magazine about her experience working with Bryan on Renovation Island.

“We’ve now been married 16 years, and you go through all different times during your marriage that you look not only at where you are in your marriage, but we would also look subsequently at where we are in our careers,” Sarah shared. “There are times when one of us or the other perhaps was more focused on growth of the business or on a project that they were committed to, and the other one almost took a backseat, and vice versa.”

Sarah then described her relationship with Bryan as a “beautiful pendulum,” as there are times when they have different focuses in their lives. However, they always focus on their drive toward happiness together. “[We] realized that there will be some hurdles along the way, but that together, we can make these goals happen.”

What is Bryan Baeumler’s and Sarah Baeumler’s net worth?

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler clearly make an excellent team, as Renovation Island proved a huge success. Celebrity Net Worth shows the couple’s worth is approximately $20 million.

Today, Caerula Del Mar is doing quite well. Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas in August 2019 and affected the lives of many of the employees. Then, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused issues in reopening the resort. But the resort reopened in October 2020 with new pandemic protocols in place. Travelers can now book their stay on the Caerula Del Mar website.

