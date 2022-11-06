‘Renovation Island’ Star Sarah Baeumler’s Decor Items Will Give Your Home a Caerula Mar Vibe

A trip to HGTV’s Renovation Island resort will set you back a pretty penny. But you can still get a Caerula Mar Club vibe without booking a flight to the Bahamas. Sarah Baeumler – who designed the resort’s luxurious accommodations – has a home decor line that makes it easy to bring Caerula Mar’s laid-back chic style into your own space.

Sarah Baeumler’s lifestyle brand offers chic home decor items

Renovation Island fans know that Sarah was instrumental in transforming a run-down resort on South Andros Island into Caerula Mar Club. Her eye for detail and design is evident in the hotel’s beachy-yet-elegant look. But what viewers may not know is that Sarah actually has her own lifestyle brand, which aims to “inspire women to live a life full of purpose, beauty, and connection.”

You can buy items from Sarah’s home collection on her website, such as a set of quirky antler napkin rings, a cozy linen throw woven in Belgium, and a seagrass stool that will give any room an island vibe. The shop also offers candles, jewelry, and other items. Or, you can sign up for Sarah Delivered, a seasonal gift box that includes a selection of six to eight products that she’s “currently using and loving in my own home and daily routine.”

The ‘Renovation Island’ star will help you refresh your space

Not sure how to get the look you want in your home? Sarah can help with that as well. The HGTV star offers interior design services. The Room Refresh package includes a customized package of resources and recommendations perfect for your space. The $1,200+ package includes a 45-minute virtual consultation with Sarah and two visual concept boards, which include a custom floor plan, furniture options, and selections for home decor, paint, window and wall treatments, and more.

If you’re hoping to update more than one room, Sarah also offers interior design services and full project management. And if you’re having trouble deciding which pieces from Sarah’s online shop are right for you? You can also request a 20-minute virtual session with an expert stylist who will help you choose the perfect items for your space when you purchase a $500 gift card.

Sarah wanted Caerula Mar’s design to ‘showcase the island’s natural beauty’

Sarah opened up about her approach to designing Careula Mar Club in an interview with Preferred Publishing. She explained that when it came to choosing interiors, furnishings, and artwork, the goal was always to “showcase the island’s natural beauty in its truest form.”

“We opted for a warm aesthetic with touches like crisp white linens, understated furnishings, and fixtures that evoke elements of barefoot luxury and life on the water,” she added.

New episodes of Renovation Island air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

