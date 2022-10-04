‘Renovation Island’ Stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler to Compete on ‘Rock the Block’ Season 4

TL;DR:

HGTV has renewed Rock the Block for season 4.

Episodes will begin airing in March 2023

Competitors include Renovation Island’s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler and Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight.

Say hello to SEASON 4 of #RockTheBlock. ? We've got all the details — including which HGTV stars will be competing. ? >> https://t.co/xIugIclMWE pic.twitter.com/uy5v8UOQZL — HGTV (@hgtv) October 3, 2022

Another showdown is coming to HGTV. The network has renewed Rock the Block for a fourth season, which will premiere in 2023.

‘Rock the Block’ Season 4 is coming to HGTV in 2023

Rock the Block pits teams of HGTV stars against each other in a high-stakes competition to see who can pull off the best renovation. Previous seasons have featured Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria, My Lottery Dream Home’s David Bromstad, and Mike Holmes from Holmes on Homes, among others.

“Fans are clamoring for the new season of Rock the Block, we are so excited for production to begin and the competition to start,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president of programming and development at HGTV. “Everything about this season is bigger and bolder – including the homes and the scenery. Our stars will face some of their biggest design challenges to date and they plan to hold nothing back to win it all.”

The six-episode season will premiere in March 2023. Ty Pennington returns as host.

Contestants include Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from ‘Renovation Island’ and Jonathan Knight from ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

Sarah and Bryan Baeumler from ‘Renovation Island’ | HGTV

For Rock the Block Season 4, HGTV has assembled another impressive group of competitors. They are:

Husband-and-wife team Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from Renovation Island and Renovation, Inc.

Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from Farmhouse Fixer.

Michael Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from Luxe for Less.

Fix My Flip’s Page Turner and Mitch Glew.

‘Rock the Block’ contestants have $250,000 and six weeks to renovate a Colorado home

On the next season of Rock the Block, contestants will have six weeks and $250,000 to completely renovate a home in Berthoud, Colorado. Each property is identical, so the teams must rely on their design expertise to make their renovation stand out from the rest. The winner gets bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

The pressure to get the details right and walk away as the big winner is intense. Just ask Alison Victoria. After competing on the first season of the show back in 2019, she swore she’d never do it again.

“I learned that I’ll never do that again. You can’t put your body through that more than once in a lifetime,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet at the time. Nonetheless, she returned for season 2, which she described as “really raw” and “a lot of emotions.”

“It was a lot of real anger and stress,” she said. But there was also “happiness and camaraderie and friendships.”

Rock the Block Seasons 1-3 are streaming on discovery+.

