‘Renovation Island’: The Baeumlers Update Their Wellington, Florida, Home in New Season

TL;DR:

Renovation Island Season 3 premiered July 24 on HGTV.

In the new episodes, Sarah and Bryan Baeumler take on a massive renovation of their new home in Wellington, Florida.

Their new house in the Sunshine State is just a one-hour flight from Caerula Mar Club.

‘Renovation Island’ | HGTV Canada via YouTube

The Baeumlers are taking on another major renovation project. The stars of HGTV’s Renovation Island have moved from Canada to Florida to be closer to their Caerula Mar Club resort. But their new home isn’t exactly in move-in condition. In the third season of their show, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler work on updating the 4,500-square-foot house. And as you might expect, they encounter some big challenges as they work on transforming the 40-year-old ranch house into their new dream home.

The Baeumlers pull up stakes in the new season of ‘Renovation Island’

Several years ago, the Baeumler family purchased a run-down hotel in the Bahamas and transformed it into a luxury island resort. But the process of getting Caerula Mar Club up and running wasn’t smooth. In addition to the typical challenges that come with a major rehab project, Bryan and Sarah also had to deal with a hurricane and a global pandemic.

Today, the resort is open for business. While the Baeumlers have on-site managers who handle the day-to-day running of the hotel, they still wanted to be close to their investment. That means leaving behind their native Canada for a new start in Wellington, Florida. Their latest adventure is chronicled in Renovation Island Season 3, currently airing on HGTV.

Where is Wellington, Florida?

RELATED: ‘Renovation Island’: What Reviewers Are Saying About the Caerula Mar Club Resort

The Baeumlers and their four kids spent the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic sequestered at Caerula Mar Club, which is located on South Andros Island. But full-time island life wasn’t the right fit for them. Instead, the couple decided to sell their custom-built home in Canada and buy a house in Wellington, Florida.

At first, Bryan and Sarah looked at beachfront property. But they couldn’t find anything that met their family’s needs. A real estate agent pointed them to Wellington, a community further inland and immediately west of West Palm Beach. There, they found the right property, a sprawling ranch-style home close to stables that would make it easy for their kids to participate in the horseback riding activities they love.

Another advantage of the Wellington home? It comes with an attached airplane hanger and access to a community airstrip. That’s perfect for Bryan, who is in the process of earning his pilot’s license. Once he’s licensed, the family can easily make the one-hour flight to South Andros Island.

Renovating the new home won’t be easy

While the Baeumlers’ sprawling new home offers plenty of advantages, getting it into livable condition won’t be easy. The home was “not pretty” when they bought it, Bryan admitted, with overgrown landscaping and a decrepit lanai. And though it was large, the house had only three bedrooms – not enough for a family of six.

In the Renovation Island season premiere, the Baeumlers outlined their plans for their new house. In addition to overhauling the backyard and pool area and turning the hangar into a multi-functional space, they’ll also open up the shared living areas and add bedrooms to accommodate all the kids. Plus, a second-story addition will be home to a new and spacious master suite.

It’s a huge undertaking. And the renovation is made more complicated by the fact that the Baeulmers have had to sell their dream home in Canada. The entire family had mixed feelings about relocating, especially the kids. Even more challenges are ahead. Later in the season, Bryan drops a bombshell on Sarah, revealing he’s bought an RV for the family to live in during the renovation.

“This is midlife crisis, my love,” Sarah says when her husband shows her the RV.

“We’re going to need somewhere to live at some point,” he replies.

New episodes of Renovation Island air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Renovation Island’: Sarah and Bryan Baeumler Spent More Than $10 Million Renovating Their Resort