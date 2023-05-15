‘Renovation Wild’: Who Are Grant and Lynsey Cumings?

HGTV is headed to Africa. Renovation Wild is the network’s first series set on the world’s second-largest continent. It follows resort owners Grant and Lynsey Cumings as they transform two remote resorts in Zambia into one-of-a-kind travel destinations.

What is ‘Renovation Wild’ about?

Lynsey and Grant Cumings of ‘Renovation Wild’ | HGTV

Over eight episodes, Renovation Wild will follow the Cumings as they renovate a pair of sister properties in Lower Zambezi National Park, with help from their project manager, Ngoli, and their resort manager, Juliet. The Cumings and their team will confront an array of logistical problems that come from undertaking a renovation in a remote location, including weather challenges, supply chain issues, and wildlife encounters.

In the first episode of Renovation Wild, Grant and Lynsey will start renovating the run-down villas at Old Mondoro camp, just as the region’s rainy season begins. They’ll develop plans to update the reed villas, update the ensuite bathrooms, and install a unique outdoor washroom. Later, the pair will head to Chiawa Camp, where they focus on a game plan for its high-end renovation.

“There’s nothing more challenging than creating beauty when Mother Nature seems to be out to get you with every move you make,” Grant said in a statement. “I was born here in Zambia, our safari lodges are here and we’re raising our family here, so everything is on the line. And it’s survival of the fittest out there.”

Meet Grant and Lynsey Cumings

Renovation Wild seems inspired by HGTV’s hit series Renovation Island, which follows a Canadian couple who transformed a dilapidated hotel in the Bahamas into a luxurious resort. But unlike Brian and Sarah Baeumler, who had no ties to the Bahamas when they started the Caerula Mar project, the Cumings are not newcomers to Zambia.

On their resort’s website, the Cumings describe themselves as “fifth-generation Africans” who “pioneered tourism into the Lower Zambezi National Park” when they established the first version of Chiawa Camp more than 30 years ago.

Grant Cumings’ family moved to Africa in the late 19th century, during the British colonial era. His ancestors were involved in gold and diamond mining (his grandfather was a diamond buyer for DeBeers) before they “settled on the Lower Zambezi to put down their safari roots.” Eventually, they established Chiawa Camp, which began welcoming guests in 1991.

Today, Grant and his wife Lynsey oversee the day-to-day operations of Chiawa Camp. Lynsey has a degree in hospitality management and a background working with major hotel and airline brands. Grant’s experience is in guiding, conservation, and the safari industry. They have two children, Scott and Lauren.

The ‘Renovation Wild’ resorts offers an ‘escape’ for travelers

Elephants in the Zambezi River, Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia | Getty Images

Both Chiawa Camp and Old Mondora are situated “in the middle of prime wildlife and habitat zones,” according to the resort’s website. That means there’s no shortage of opportunities for guests to spot elephants, leopards, hippos, and other wildlife. But that’s not all that visitors get out of a stay. According to Cumings, the family’s resorts offer something different from the typical safari experience.

​​“We try to do more for our guests than just tick off animal sightings,” Grant told The Telegraph earlier in 2023. “People are on holiday, and what they need is an escape from the busy schedules they’ve left at home.”

“Our ethos is to take a step back. To look, smell, listen, breathe, and even taste. We try to touch on all the senses, not just the visual,” he added. “We have had people come here and say that this trip has changed their lives and the way they look at the world and themselves.”

Renovation Wild premieres Monday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Source: Chiawa Safaris

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.