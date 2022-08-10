‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Part 2: Second Half Promises a Deeper Look Into Mortality and Drama

The TV series Resident Alien Season 2 will return on August 10 on SyFy with its second half of the season. After the cliffhanger finale, the main characters have a lot to deal with, from more extraterrestrials, an alien baby, and murder. Fans are highly anticipating where Harry, Asta, D’Arcy, and the town of Patience will deal with next. But director and executive producer Robert Duncan McNeill reveals Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2 will deal with what it means to be human.

Asta commits murder to protect Harry in ‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Part 1

The finale of the second season’s first half left the door open for even more drama. Besides Harry learning from the artist Goliath about an alien baby, it hatches and runs amock in town. The alien baby is trouble as it feeds on humans. But this is only part of their worries when Goliath informs Harry through a dream vision that there is another alien race on Earth.

While Harry failed to destroy humanity, this alien race is dead set on completing their mission. Harry may deny that he has developed human emotions, but he cannot deny the people he has come to care for are in danger. To make matters worse, General McCallister is hot on his trail, but she is not the only one.

Fans know human Harry was an evil man and the one behind the murder of the original town doctor. After Harry visits New York, he runs into the shady Galvan/Powell Group. But they followed him back to Patience with ill intentions. In the finale of Resident Alien Season 2 Part 1, Asta did what she had to and killed someone from Galvan/Powell Group to save Harry.

‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Part 2 will have Harry and Asta ponder humanity

While fans gear up for the second half of the season, the cast and producers give some insight into what can be expected. At San Diego Comin-Con, a teaser of the first episode showed the storyline picking up seconds after the finale. Fans watched as D’Arcy stumbled upon the body in shock. Hearing Sheriff Mike grow closer; she helps Asta and Harry hide the body.

The fact that Asta just took a human life will have a heavy toll on her in the season. According to SyFy, Robert Duncan McNeill explains, “We go through a couple of episodes here where we’re dealing with people’s feelings about mortality, about life, about death, about having someone’s life in your hands.”

But the season will also address how Harry will understand his newfound human emotions. The fate of humanity and his friends are in his hands. While he rejects becoming human, he will likely fight to realize that their lives are more precious than the bigger plan. Harry arrived on Earth with a plan to destroy it. Knowing another alien race is there to do the same puts him between friends and what he was sent to do in the first place.

Seeing as D’Arcy helps cover up Asta’s murder, she too will battle her morals about Asta haven taken a life. There is also what Harry will do with the alien baby. But do not fear, Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2 will interweave drama with comedy as Alan Tudyk says he got to eat a lot of pie.

When will the series air on SyFy?

Fans can watch Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2 will ease. The second half will premiere on SyFy on Wednesday, August 10 at 10 p.m. ET. A new episode will air on the network at the same time every week. But as fans watch, they will be giddy with anticipation as Resident Alien was greenlighted for a third season.

It is unclear where the storyline goes next after the Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2. The series closely followed some of the comic book’s original storylines, but with a few tweaks here and there. The big question is whether or not Harry will ultimately save humanity.

