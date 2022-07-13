‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Return Date Scheduled for August 2022

The hit SyFy TV series, Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk, is finally set to return. Resident Alien captured fans’ attention for its charming humor and fun take on an alien stuck on planet Earth. The second season aired in January 2022 and left a lot of cliffhangers for its second half. Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2 gets a release date and returns this summer.

When does Resident Alien Season 2 return?

On July 1st, Syfy announced Resident Alien Season 2 would return on August 10. The teaser trailer gave fans enough to look forward to until the premiere date. The second half of the season kicks off right after the cliffhanger. Harry’s (Tudyk) alien race is venturing to Earth to destroy all humanity.

The quiet town of Patience, Colorado, is unaware of the doom they may face. In true Resident Alien fashion, the teaser is full of comedic moments. Henry is offended at Asta (Sara Tomko) saying he is becoming more and more human. Fans can look forward to more chaos as the world’s fate is in Henry and his loyal friends’ hands.

To top it off, the alien tracker is hot on Henry’s trail and has arrived in town. Fans also see small snippets of a secret laboratory with human test subjects and the town going through yet another murder.

How many episodes are in ‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Part 2?

According to Parade, the second half of Resident Alien Season 2 will air on August 10 at 10 p.m. ET on SyFy. During the season, showrunner Chris Sheridan confirmed the first eight episodes would be a mid-season finale with more storylines to explore in the second half.

Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2 will also be comprised of eight episodes, but the date for the finale has not been confirmed. With the release date being August 10 and SyFy airing a new episode weekly, the finale can be estimated for October 12. Sheridan has not confirmed plans for a Resident Alien Season 3 or if the series will continue to adapt the comic books.

https://twitter.com/ResidentAlien/status/1542948957663346688

The finale had Asta become a murderer and an alien baby is on the loose

A lot goes on in the finale episodes of Resident Alien Season 2 Part 1 that fans must remember. Above all, Henry’s trip to find the artist Goliath leads him into the possession of an alien egg. But when he and Asta return to Patience, the egg hatches. Henry explains that the alien baby is lethal and threatens the townspeople.

To make matters worse, fans learn there is another alien race in town. Henry reveals to Asta that his people are venturing to Earth to destroy everyone. In the finale of the first half of Resident Alien Season 2, Asta inadvertently kills someone while trying to save Harry.

The second half of the season will have to address how Asta deals with the repercussions, what happens to the alien baby, and the fate of humankind. Fans cannot forget General McCallister’s plan to find her alien and the other alien race seeking power.

